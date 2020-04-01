Rits Badiani's Side-poses To Take Cues From For Your Next Photoshoot; See Pictures

Rits Badiani is one of the most popular TikTok personalities. She marked her Bollywood debut as a child actor in the Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift in 2015. Badiani has also been a part of Malayalam flick 10 Kalpanakal. She has made appearances in various music videos including Kyun. Most of them are in collaboration with another TikTok sensation Manjul Khattar. We have compiled some of the actor’s best side poses to take cues for your next photoshoot.

Rits Badiani’s photos featuring side poses

Slaying in an orange dress

Rits Badiani is slaying her look in an orange shaded body-hugging dress. She has paired her halter-necked dress with white shoes and a blazer. For a rounded off look, she has accessorized white framed glares and kept her straightened hair loose.

Sunkissed photo

Badiani has donned a yellow dress featuring a traditional print. She has accessorised an artistic neckpiece with this cool and comfy dress. For a complete look, Rits Badiani opted for a half tied hair and a red lip shade.

The quarantine post

Amid the lockdown, various actors have posted their photos while doing household chores on social media. Similarly, Rits Badiani donned a plain green kurta and sported a white dupatta with it. She has tied her hair in a messy bun and is carrying a dusting brush in her hand as she poses for the photo.

The classic look

Rits Badiani wore a V-neck top in this look. She is giving a classic pose while holding her sunglasses. Her top features a check pattern and has a knot. For a complete look, she has kept her long hair loose.

