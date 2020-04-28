Sadie Robertson Wedding Pictures With Christian Huff Are Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Sadie Robertson took to Instagram to assure everyone that despite the shooting in their farm, everyone in her family is safe. The Duck Dynasty star was just five months into her wedding life when an unidentified man shot at their drive-way in their Louisiana property. Sadie Robertson family was all smiles until recently as the actress was wedded off in a grand manner to her 21-year-old boyfriend Christian Huff in a farm wedding. Here is a look back at Sadie Robertson Christian Huff wedding.

Sadie Robertson wedding pictures

Sadie Robertson wedding pictures are proof that the wedding was a fairy-tale affair in November 20019. The actress posted several pictures of the nuptials on her Instagram. The two got engaged in June as per reports and the November wedding was decided by the actress-writer. Sadie Robertson wedding pictures were full of aesthetic lightings in the farm, the ethereal white gown and love for Christian Huff.

Sadie Robertson wedding dress

Sadie Robertson wedding dress was a Kleinfeld's design with gloves. For the reception, she wore a shimmery maxi full gown from Sherri Hill. The Duck Dynasty star looked stunning in both the looks with bun hair and minimal accessories. Sadie Robertson’s wedding dress was goals.

Here are some more of Sadie Robertson wedding pictures

A glimpse of Sadie Robertson's wedding ceremony

Image Credits: Sadie Robertson wedding pictures Instagram

