This Is How The Cast Of 'Mirzapur 2' Would Look If The Show Was Made In Hollywood

The first season of Mirzapur created a storm on the internet. The show was received well by the audience as well as critics. Ever since the release of Mirzapur’s first season, the audience has been eagerly waiting for Mirzapur 2. Mirzapur and Mirzapur 2 features a strong star cast with the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharmaa nailing their roles with perfection. Dialogues like 'Attack me bhi gun, defense me bhi gun, hum banayenge Mirzapur ko Amirica' also went viral on social media. According to media reports, Mirzapur 2 is all set for a December 2020 release. If Mirzapur 2 were to be made in Hollywood, these actors would be perfect as the cast. Here is a look at the characters and actors suitable to play the roles if Mirzapur 2 gets a Hollywood version.c

Johnny Depp as Kaleen Bhaiya

It would not be wrong to say that the whole series revolves around the activities of Kaleen Bhaiya. If Mirzapur 2 was made in Hollywood, Johnny Depp is the natural choice for the pivotal role. His unmatched charm and persona are just what the role needs.

Tom Hardy as Munna Bhaiya

The hotheaded son of Kaleen Bhaiya is an important character in the first season’s finale and also throughout the first season. Tom Hardy can play the short-tempered character who takes up to violence at any time with ease.

Al Pacino as Satyanand Tripathi

Satyanand Tripathi is the father of Kaleen Bhaiya and no actor can play the role of Satyanand Tripathi better than Al Pacino. The veteran actor is known for his gangster films and roles and the role of Satyanand Tripathi is perfect for an actor like Al Pacino.

Mark Wahlberg as Guddu Bhaiya

A character who loves hardcore bodybuilding. Guddu Bhaiya is a character made especially for Mark Wahlberg. The actor is known for his physique and he has also proved what he can do when it comes to violence on screen in movies like No Pain No Gain.

Maisie Williams as Gajagamini Gupta AKA Golu Gupta

Maisie Williams is known for her outstanding work in Game of Thrones. The character of Golu is of a nerd who slowly transforms into a brave character. Maisie Williams is an ideal choice for the role.

Eva Mendes as Kaleen Bhaiya’s second wife AKA Beena Tripathi

The seductive second wife of Kaleen Bhaiya with a dark side can be played by Eva Mendes with ease. It would be interesting to see the pair of Johnny Depp and Eva Mendes sharing the screen space for a series like this.

