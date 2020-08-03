Song Joong Ki's 'Space Sweepers' Trailer Promises Worthwhile Space Journey; Watch Video

South Korean movie, Space Sweepers is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Earlier, fans were treated to a glimpse of this space thriller. Today, the makers dropped the trailer of the movie finally along with its release date. Here's what this is about.

Space Sweepers trailer dropped on the internet

The Space Sweepers trailer tells the audience more in terms of the plot of the movie. The movie seems to be set in 2092 and space junk collides with the spaceship called The Victory which was scavenging in space for treasures. The troop includes the 'bad boy', Captain Jang Sun Jang, pilot Tae Ho and junk collectors' team including engineer Tiger Park and harpooning robot.

Space Sweepers trailer shows that during one such hunt they come across a human-robot disguised as a child in cargo. They learn the secret identity of the child after bringing it on board. But while Tae Ho plans to make money off the weapon, the Captain seems against it. Only the movie can now tell what fate awaits the junk collectors.

Space Sweepers was scheduled to release earlier. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release date has been postponed to September 23, 2020, in South Korea. Release in India is yet to be announced.

Watch the Space Sweepers trailer here:

More about Space Sweepers

Space Sweepers stars The Descendants of the Sun cast Song Joong Ki who plays Tae Ho in this movie. The role of the Captain is played by Kim Tae Ri. Engineer Tiger Park is essayed by Jin Seon Kyu while the harpooning robot is played by Yoo Hae Jin. The movie is helmed by Jo Sung-hee (director of A Werewolf Boy) and bankrolled by Bidangil Pictures and Dexter Studios.

In other news, Song Joong Ki was supposed to star in Season Of You and Me. The actor was shooting in Columba when the world was hit with the Coronavirus pandemic. The shooting of the movie halted and the cast and crew were forced to return home. However, now that the crew has decided to resume shooting, it seems that Song Joong Ki wants to leave the production according to reports of a Korean entertainment daily.

