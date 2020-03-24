Supernatural Producer Andrew Dabb Promises Fans 'special Treats' During The Show's Haitus

The long-running CW show Supernatural is currently on its 15th and final season. However, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, all movies and TV shows have halted productions. Despite the delays caused by the Coronavirus outbreak, Supernatural's producer, Andrew Dabb, recently promised fans that the show will be completed as intended.

Starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural is one of America's longest-running fictional TV shows that has been on air since 2005. The CW is currently airing the 15th and final season of Supernatural, where Sam (Jared) and Dean (Jensen) will take on God himself. However, he was recently forced into a hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Like many other shows on the CW, Supernatural is shot in the city of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. However, Vancouver is currently in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, which has halted all productions in the city. Today, on March 23, 2020, the CW will air the 13th episode of Supernatural's 15th season. Taking to Twitter, Andrew Dabb revealed that after the 13th episode's premiere, Supernatural would go on a temporary hiatus.

(Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

(Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way-- to help us all get through this.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

Dabb stated that while they have finished filming for 18 episodes, their sound and visual effects departments are currently on lockdown as well. Due to these factors, the production can no longer continue and Supernatural will be off the air. However, Andrew Dabb reassured fans and promised them that some 'special treats' were coming along the way to help them get through these turbulent times.

