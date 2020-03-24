The Debate
Supernatural Producer Andrew Dabb Promises Fans 'special Treats' During The Show's Haitus

Rest of the World

'Supernatural' has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Producer Andrew Dabb recently took to social media to reassure fans.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
supernatural

The long-running CW show Supernatural is currently on its 15th and final season. However, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, all movies and TV shows have halted productions. Despite the delays caused by the Coronavirus outbreak, Supernatural's producer, Andrew Dabb, recently promised fans that the show will be completed as intended. 

Andrew Dabb promises fans that Supernatural will be completed despite delays 

Also Read | These M.Night Shyamalan movies are a must-watch for every supernatural film lover

Starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural is one of America's longest-running fictional TV shows that has been on air since 2005. The CW is currently airing the 15th and final season of Supernatural, where Sam (Jared) and Dean (Jensen) will take on God himself. However, he was recently forced into a hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

 Also Read | 'Ghost Stories' actors divulge their reel life & real life encounters with supernatural

Like many other shows on the CW, Supernatural is shot in the city of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. However, Vancouver is currently in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, which has halted all productions in the city. Today, on March 23, 2020, the CW will air the 13th episode of Supernatural's 15th season. Taking to Twitter, Andrew Dabb revealed that after the 13th episode's premiere, Supernatural would go on a temporary hiatus. 

Also Read | 'The Ghost Bride' out on Netflix; Where was the supernatural series filmed?

Dabb stated that while they have finished filming for 18 episodes, their sound and visual effects departments are currently on lockdown as well. Due to these factors, the production can no longer continue and Supernatural will be off the air. However, Andrew Dabb reassured fans and promised them that some 'special treats' were coming along the way to help them get through these turbulent times. 

Also Read | 'Supernatural', 'Modern Family' and other shows' current status; read to know more

 

 

