Teresa Palmer Fourth Pregnancy, Says 'the Best Kind Of Birthday Present'

After enjoying motherhood with three children, Australian actor and producer Teresa Palmer is all set to welcome another member of her family. The actor recently announced her pregnancy on social media and also shared blissful photos of her and her children. She chose the perfect day to announce her pregnancy as it was her birthday. She further added a heartfelt note and reminisced her mother’s transition to motherhood when she was born.

Teresa Palmer's birthday post has her announcing pregnancy

Teresa Palmer recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these adorable photos of her with her cute little kids sitting all around her and gazing at her baby bump. In the first photo, two of her kids can be seen sitting beside her while the third one relaxing on her lap. In the second photo, Teresa Palmer and her children can be seen adorably enjoying the sight of her baby bump while in the third one, she can be seen clicking a selfie depicting how three of her kids were sleeping around her.

In the caption, she stated how 35 years ago right around this time, she was born in sunny Adelaide and mentioned how today she was thinking of her mother’s transition to motherhood and feeling grateful to her for all she had done for her. She further stated how she celebrates her along with a healthy full life and the miracle of birth. She then added how she was reflecting on this surrounded by her darling babies, including their newest little love.

On the occasion of Teresa Palmer’s birthday, her fans were delighted to hear this news and stated in the comments section how she was an admirable mother. Many of them took to Teresa Palmer’s Instagram post and congratulated her and even stated how she was a superwoman who inspired a lot of mothers with her courage and determination. As it was Teresa Palmer’s birthday, she received tons of birthday wishes from her fans who also shared their excitement after knowing she was pregnant. Rest all other fans added loads of heart-eyed emojis and heart symbols in the comments to express their love for her and her children. Take a look at how fans reacted to Teresa Palmer’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

