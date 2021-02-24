Ellie Goulding Announces First Pregnancy On Instagram, Fans Call It 'brilliant News'

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding recently revealed to the world that she is 30 weeks pregnant with her first child. The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, cradling her baby bump. Here is what the 34-year-old singer had to say about her first pregnancy and how she dealt with the great news amidst the pandemic.

Ellie Goulding pregnant with first child

Ellie Goulding's husband Casper Jopling and herself are all set to welcome a new member into their family very soon. The Anything Could Happen singer took to her Instagram handle and shared the good news with her friends, fans, and followers. Goulding's caption read, "I’ve received so many kind messages of love and well wishes today, thank you so much and thank you @voguemagazine x" Ellie shared a series of three pictures cradling her baby bump. In the first one, she could be seen sitting next to a bathtub wearing a white silk robe with her long blonde wavy hair left open and in the next image, she sat next to the windowpane, with one hand on her belly. The last picture in the series, which was a black and white one showed a close-up of her baby bump with her and her husband's hand on her belly.

Reactions on Ellie Goulding's Instagram post

Ellie has close to 14.3 million followers on the social networking site and the pregnancy revelation post garnered close to 540K likes within a few hours of sharing it. Friends, fans, and followers of the English singer were delighted about the happy news and congratulated her on the newest member of her family. While Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon commented, "Congratulations my friend!! What wonderful news !", Kate Hudson wrote, "â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Congrats! I’m so happy for you and your growing family! What joy â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸"

Ellie Goulding recently opened up about her first pregnancy with Vogue and revealed that she found out about the baby on her first wedding anniversary. She added that it didn't seem like a reality at first and that she was in denial but it did make her feel more human. The singer, who is all set for the release of her book titled Fitter. Calmer. Stronger. in September, revealed that how her pregnancy threw her fitness plans out of the window, and after a certain point in time, all she wanted was McDonald food.

Image Credits: Ellie Goulding Official Instagram Account

