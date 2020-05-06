'The Blacklist' Season 7 To Be Animated Due To Production Shutdown

The popular crime thriller series The Blacklist is approaching the end of its seventh season. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which led to a halt in the production part of the show, makers are now forced to come up with a different method of filming. Towards the end of the 7th season, the NBC show will use a combination of narratives by using two different styles. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

The Blacklist has an animated end for season 7

The Blacklist's 7th season was supposed to be consisting of 22 episodes but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the producers decided to end the season with its 19th episode. The makers will use the live-action footage from the partially filmed episode and add an element of graphic-novel-type animation in the mix. This hybrid episode is titled as The Kazanijan Brothers and will serve as the season final, which was originally meant to be a 22-episode season.

To complete the final episode of The Blacklist, the actors have recorded their voices at home, and the part that has not been shot will be turned into an animated part. It will be remotely edited by the team. The Blacklist revolves around a former U.S. Navy officer-turned-fugitive who one day surrenders himself to the FIB. He is ready to give FBI a list of highly wanted criminals but only if he gets to work with a rookie FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen.

The show features James Spader and Megan Boone in the lead roles, along with Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold and Harry Lennix. Jon Bokenkamp is the creator of this show. All the previous seasons of the show consists of 22 episodes except for the 7th season. The Blacklist season 7 finale episode is set to air on May 15, 2020, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

