'The King: Eternal Monarch' And 'Crash Landing On You' Have One Thing In Common; Read

Recently, fans of Korean television found a treat when the internet came up with a connection between two of its leading actors. Hyun Bin from Crash Landing on You, and The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho have two things in common. Read more about this connection:

What does Lee Min Ho and Hyun Bin have in common?

According to a leading entertainment portal, Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin and The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho have two things in common. The first being, both the actors have a television show released this year, and the other being the two stars reside in Seoul, making them neighbours. Fans of Min-ho are quite aware of his Mark Hills house in the Heukseok-dong neighbourhood of Seoul.

On the other hand, Hyun Bin's residence was recently seen making the headlines, where fans realised that it is a 21-storeyed building that has one of the best views of Seoul. Each of the floors has just two apartments and it is “quite lavish”. This means that the chances of bumping into the two actors are now higher than ever for the fans.

ALSO READ | Yohan's Death: TST Singer Had Said A Quote From 'Everyone Turns 30' Made Him Reflect

Crash Landing on You premiered on December 14, 2019, on Netflix worldwide. It is a romantic drama comedy show that features Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun, and Seo Ji-hye in the lead roles. It revolves around a girl from South Korea, who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea. It received positive reviews from critics and fans. Crash Landing on You has a total of 16 episodes and is directed by Lee Jeong-hyo.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon Blasts Trolls After SSR's Death, Says, 'social Media Is The Fakest Place'

The King: Eternal Monarch is a 2020 romantic fantasy show directed by Baek Sang-hoon, Jung Ji-hyun, and Yoo Je-won. It features Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do-hwan, Kim Kyung-nam, Jung Eun-chae, and Lee Jung-jin in crucial roles. The show revolves around how the government is trying to stop a rift between parallel worlds.

It is one of the most viewed Asian shows on Netflix. South Korea is one of the forerunners in the world of filmmaking. After the success of Parasite, the world has noticed the pure talent of South Korean filmmakers and actors.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Conducts Prayer Meet At His Patna Residence; Watch Video

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Pays Tribute To Indian Army Soldiers In The Wake Of Galwan Valley Incident



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.