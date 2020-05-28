Pakistan Actor Uzma Khan Physically Assaulted By A Woman & Her Gunmen, Actor Files FIR

Pakistan actor Uzma Khan has filed a complaint against a woman who barged into her house with several gunmen and assaulted her and her sister. Uzma has alleged that the woman is the daughter of Malik Riaz who is a chairman of real estate company in Bahria Town. The video of the incident has been going viral and users on Twitter have been outraged.

Uzma Khan assaulted by a woman and gunmen

In the video of the alleged incident, Uzma and her sister can be seen getting physically assaulted by the alleged attacker and the people who barged into the house. The said attacker accused actor Uzma of having an affair with her husband and therefore, assaulted her, broke things inside the house. A man, said to be the attacker's husband, was also seen in the video.

He was seen trying to calm the woman and was trying to shield Uzma from getting beaten up. The video also captured bloodstains on the floor, broken vases, glasses, and the fight. Later on in the video, the sisters were seen pleading with the woman for mercy and to leave them.

After the incident, Uzma took to her social media account and said that she has filed a complaint against the attackers for trespass and physical assault. She shared a snap of the FIR and told her fans that she would fight strongly against the alleged attacker's father and the attacker. She even claimed that the woman was the daughter of a chairman of a real estate company, and did all this as she had the power of her money and connections.

This is my official statement - Remember your gunmen pointed their guns towards two orphans and sexually harassed. We might be weak but now we have faith in Allah and people of Pakistan. I request you to share my statement and standby me in my difficult times. #uzmakhan pic.twitter.com/0QNgBUlTRb — Uzma Khan (@uzmaaaK) May 27, 2020

However, Malik Riaz Hussain, the person whose daughters have been allegedly called out by Uzma for attacking her, has refused all her claims. He has refused to be associated with anything that happened and has said that he was not involved in the said case. He has further said that he is appalled at the attempt to malign his reputation and will file a defamation case.

I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video.Usman is not my nephew.I'm appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I'm not involved in any capacity. (1/2) — Malik Riaz Hussain (@MalikRiaz_) May 27, 2020

In response to Riaz’s tweet, Uzma's lawyer has stated that Malik Riaz is lying again. The lawyer said that his daughters led the criminal act and were accompanied by at least a dozen of paid goons. He further said that he should cut his threatening tone as nobody is above law.

Image Credits: Uzma Khan Twitter

