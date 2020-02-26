What Happened To Belle Delphine? Details About Her Arrest And Social Media Ban

Belle Delphine, a 20-year-old model, is quite popular among the youth on the internet. It has been long since her social media account was banned. Many of her fans and followers have no clue what exactly happened to Belle Delphine and why her Instagram account was banned. Here are the details which speculate the reason behind her absence on social media.

What happened to Belle Delphine?

According to a report published online, the gamer girl, who is best known for selling jars of her own bathwater, said that she was arrested after spray-painting a car. In October 2019, Delphine tweeted a mugshot and in caption wrote, 'I got arrested lol'. But on the other side, it is reported that the image (Belle Delphine's mugshot) does not appear in the London Metropolitan Police Department's public database.

The story of her arrest

Since her Instagram account was reported and banned in July 2019, it is rumoured that she got arrested for sending bathwater through the Royal Mail. YouTuber Ethan Klein discussed Delphine on his podcast a few days after her arrest. For the unversed, Belle Delphine announced and started selling her bathwater to thirsty gamer boys for $30 for a jar.

While the speculations were making rounds on the table, Delphine's next post on Twitter cleared the air. In a tweet, she claimed that the arrest occurred after a woman allegedly stole her hamster at a party. Angry Delphine also attached a few pictures with the tweet which included a painted image of Pepe the frog (which is categorised as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League) a screenshot of a conversation and a spray-painted car with a message.

Explaining the whole incident, Belle Delphine wrote, 'I stg this girl came to my party and stole my hamster. I have no idea why, or who t* does that?', in her caption. Further her caption read that, I spray painted the f*** out of her car and got arrested, at least I got my hamster back. b****'. Her caption made it seem like Delphine got her hamster back after the alleged incident.

Though she cleared the air about her alleged arrest, the ban on her social media account was a hot topic for many. In August, she shared a picture of her on Twitter. She also claimed that she'd gotten bad food poisoning on a trip to Greece, which some fans took as an explanation for her silence.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Belle Delphine Twitter)

