What Happened To Maggie On 'FBI'? Why Did Missy Peregrym Leave 'FBI'? Know Here

Maggie Bell on FBI kicked convicts to the ground, fought off villains and brought corrupt officers to the justice's light. She was the tough Special Agent who was intrusive yet competent with her skills. Her story does have come to a question mark ending with many fans either furious or curious over her exit from the show. Many fans are asking, 'what happened to Maggie on FBI?', the role which was essayed by Missy Peregrym.

What happened to Maggie on FBI?

Special Agent Maggie Bell was an audience favourite character on the weekly show, FBI, airing on CBS on Tuesdays. The show saw her impressive acting throughout the seasons. However, Broken Promises episode predicts that OA essayed by Zeeko Zaki will have to search for a new partner to solve crimes. So what happened to Maggie on FBI? The answer as per the Broken Promises episode is that she is further exploring newer opportunities offered to her and leaving behind the current job for a promotion.

Why did Missy Peregrym leave FBI?

Now arises the question, ‘Why did Missy Peregrym leave FBI?’ According to sources, Maggie Bell essayed by Missy Peregrym is in the eighth month of her pregnancy and the plot could not fit her pregnancy in the storyline as she is a woman just out of her trauma of her husband’s death. So using the pregnancy on the plot was not fitting to the story. Missy Peregrym had taken to her Instagram to announce her family’s newest edition, who will be arriving soon. She had also said that many people on the set had helped her even during her shoot schedules while pregnant.

Is Missy Peregrym still on FBI?

Fans of FBI are on a doubt spree, with several questions like, ‘Is Missy Peregrym still on FBI?’, being asked on a social media website. The reports in the media revealed that Missy will be out of the current FBI universe, but she is somewhere still present in an alternate FBI universe. She has every possibility of return, which depends on her recovery and time with the newest family member, once he or she is welcomed to the world.

Where is Maggie on FBI?

After fans are distraught over the sudden exit of Maggie Bell essayed by Missie Peregrym. They are constantly on the verge of finding, ‘where is Maggie on FBI?’ Even though the makers have not announced the return of her on the show, reports suggest that there is a great chance of her return to the show, FBI.

