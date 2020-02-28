What Happened To Roger On Chasing Classic Cars In The 15th Season Of The Show?

The American documentary series Chasing Classic Cars is back with its 15th season which will air on Amazon Prime. The first episode of the season premiered on February 27, 2020. The fifteenth season of the show is being hosted by Wayne Carini, who looks out for classic cars from all the eras and to repair them for getting them back on roads, with the option of reselling them. However, the audiences are inquisitive about where is Roger Barr on Chasing Classic Cars.

What Happened to Roger on Chasing Classic Cars?

After Roger Barr stopped appearing on Chasing Classic Cars, his fans started wondering the reason why he was not appearing on the show as Barr hosted the show for the longest-time along with Wayne Carini. There were several reports making rounds that he had passed away after the ex-host of Chasing Classic Cars was hospitalised after being injured while he was working at F40 Motorsports. However, all the air surrounding his death was cleared as posts started showing up on his Facebook page which is operated by his son and wife.

Although Barr is doing well, he could not get back at hosting the show with Carini and does not even work full-time in his own shop. His family recently took to his Facebook account to share his picture with a fan who wished him on his birthday. On the other hand, Chasing Classic Cars' 15th season has commenced and this season will be hosted by Wayne Carini all by himself.

