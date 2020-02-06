'Pete The Cat' Release Time On The OTT Platform Amazon Prime Revealed

Amazon Prime Video has become one of the biggest OTT content creators with a massive subscriber base that offers a wide array of films and shows that suit everyone's liking. Amazon Prime has content to entertain not only adults or teens but also infants. There are a number of shows for children to watch on Amazon Prime. One of the most famous children's show is Pete the Cat. The show's first season called 101 aired in 2017. Now, the fifth season of the show called 201 is all set to release in 2020.

Also Read | What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video In February 2020; Detailed List Inside

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Announces Her Digital Debut With Amazon Prime Series On Social Media

What time does Pete the Cat come on Amazon Prime?

On December 26, 2017, an animated holiday special, Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year, was released on Amazon Prime. Jacob Tremblay starred as the title character, with his parents voiced by Elvis Costello and Diana Krall. Additional voices were provided by Atticus Shaffer, KT Tunstall, and Don Was. It was followed by a Pete the Cat series, based on the books and developed by Phineas and Ferb co-creator Jeff Marsh, which was released on September 21, 2018.

The series also has a Christmas special called Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas which was released on November 20, 2018, guest-starring Dave Matthews and Jason Mraz.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha To Make Her Web Series Debut On Amazon Prime?

On Amazon Prime, Pete the Cat is described as a groovy Valentine’s Day. This season will see Pete planning a musical Valentine for his friends but realizes that he does not know much about his new pal Boo Burrow. Pete is also a bit distracted as all of Sally’s Valentines disappeared.

The twist of the story is, will Pete find out what he has in common with Boo and help his pal Sally recover her many cards? Pete the Cat's release time has not been specified. However, the release date of the show has been revealed by the makers on Amazon Prime. The show will air on February 7, 2020.

Also Read | 'Ted Bundy: Falling For A Serial Killer' Release Time: When Does It Air On Amazon Prime?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.