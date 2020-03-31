What Is Houseparty? How To Use The App And Play Games With Party Members?

As many countries around the world are in lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people are holed up in their homes and are finding ways to keep themselves engaged. A number of people are also resorting to apps in an effort to get their work done while also trying to virtually catch up with their best friends. Houseparty is one such app that has started to become the de facto way of communicating with people during such times.

What is Houseparty?

Houseparty is a video chat app that has been around for a few years now. However, with the increase in the number of people staying at home, the app has surged to the top of the social networking charts over the past few weeks and was also trending at the Number 1 spot on the Google Play Store. Surprisingly, it has also managed to surpass the popularity of the Zoom app.

And unlike other popular video chat platforms like Zoom and Skype, the Houseparty app allows party members (users) to play interactive quizzes and games while on calls as it aims to bring people together virtually when they can’t be with each other physically.

How to use the Houseparty app?

The Houseparty app is currently available on Chrome, Android, iOS, iPadOS and macOS platforms. The app also allows users to create their private virtual rooms and a total of eight users can connect at a time. Here's how to use the Houseparty app after downloading it for your respective platform:

Image credits: Houseparty

Step 1: Firstly, you will have to create a Houseparty account. The app will prompt you to input your name, email address and create a personal username. As part of the registration, you will also be asked to provide your mobile number which you will need to confirm using a four-digit confirmation code sent to your device.

Step 2: Once you are registered, you will be asked to connect your contacts using the app. Here, Houseparty will request access to your contact book, and your Facebook and Snapchat friends. Once you allow access, you should be able to initiate a video chat with those who use the Houseparty app.

Step 3: To initiate or join a Houseparty, you simply need to swipe up on the main screen. This will display all the contacts that you have recently added or spoken to, along with ‘parties’ that your contacts are currently in. You can click on the phone icon to begin the call, or tap the wave icon to notify your friends that you want to video chat.

How to play games on Houseparty

To play games on the Houseparty app, you have to start or join a party and tap on the dice icon which is at the corner of the screen. This will bring up a number of game options. Now, you can choose from Heads Up, Trivia, Chips and Guac or Quick Draw to play them with your party members.

Image credits: Houseparty

How to delete Houseparty account?

If you wish to delete a Houseparty account in the future, you will need to launch the application. As you enter the app, click on the smiley face which is at the upper left corner of the screen. Once the friends list appears, go to Settings and select the 'Privacy' option. Here, you have to click on the lock symbol. Now, tap 'Delete account'.

Image credits: Houseparty