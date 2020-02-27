Who's Giannina Milady Gibelli? All You Need To Know About The 'Love Is Blind' Star

Love is Blind is one of the most popular dating reality shows that is currently streaming on Netflix. The show has several men and women competing to find their one true love. One of the most beloved contestants on the show is Giannina Milady Gibelli, who got engaged to Damian Powers on the show. Here is all you need to know about Giannina Gibelli, the self-proclaimed 'soulpreneur'.

Who is Giannina?

Giannina Milady Gibelli calls herself a 'soulpreneur' on her Instagram bio, though she does not really explain what that means. In Love is Blind, she is credited as a 'small business owner'. She does give a few brief hints about her job on the show, but never outright states what it really is. Recently, an entertainment portal discovered her LinkedIn profile and found out that Giannina is actually a social media consultant.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram, Giannina also revealed that she used to work as a consultant for retail, where she would train people to sell hair products to consumers. In the same Q&A session, she also revealed that she studied advertising and public relations at the University of Central Florida. While she is engaged to Damian Powers, she has remained silent about their relationship, so fans will have to watch the next episode of Love is Blind to find out about their status.

However, despite being a part of the show, Giannina Milady Gibelli revealed that she also liked to watch it. She said that she was losing sleep over the show and enjoyed viewing it just as much as her fans did. The finale of Love is Blind will release on February 27, 2020.

