Who Played CJ On 'God Friended Me'? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Actor

God Friended Me is an American comedy-drama series created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. The popular show stars Violett Beane, Brandon Michael Hall, Javicia Leslie, Suraj Sharma and Joe Morton in pivotal roles. Since the launch of the second season, fans of the show are left with one question, who played CJ on God Friended Me? Here is everything you need to know about CJ on God Friended Me.

Who played CJ Smith on God Friended Me?

CJ Smith on God Friended Me is played by a talented child actor, Lonnie Chavis. Miles Finer is an important character and he helps CJ on God Friended Me’s first part of the finale.

CJ on God Friended Me is a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey. The 12-year-old Lonnie Chavis is popular for his work on several movies and TV shows like Skin, This is Us, Magic Camp, White Famous, Sunny Daze, We Home, etc. He is best known for his work in a hit TV show, This Is Us. He gained immense popularity through the show and went on to play pivotal roles in Disney’s Magic Camp and White Famous.

Lonnie Chavis

About God Friended Me

The plot of God Friended Me revolves around Miles Finer who is openly an atheist. He also has his own podcast in which he freely voices his opinions about his disbelief in God. In the series, he is at odds with his former Reverand father. One day, Miles receives a friend request from an account named God and that is when his life goes upside down. He then starts going deep to find out more about this God and he is joined by a journalist Cara Bloom, his sister Ali and a hacker friend. As Miles is on a hunt to identify and know details about God, his life miraculously changes.

