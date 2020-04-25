Too Hot To Handle Cast | Where Is The Cast Now Post The Wrap Up Of Show?

During the current lockdown period, Netflix is on a spree of releasing new shows and movies. Netflix recently released its new reality show Too Hot To Handle. The show released on Netflix on April 17, 2020. On this dating show, singles are put to the test to see if they can create meaningful relationships without becoming physical. The series dropped on Netflix recently but the filming of the show was wrapped almost a year ago. The viewers are left with a question about Too Hot To Handle cast like Where is the Too Hot To Handle cast now as the show is done with filming. Here is the answer to the question.

Where is the Too Hot To Handle cast now?

Francesca Farago

Francesco Farago is now spending her time in Vancouver and Los Angeles. In a media interaction, she also revealed that she is still in a relationship with Harry but they are not together in quarantine. Francesca Farago launched an ethical and biodegradable label Farago the Label which she also models for.

Chloe Veitch

Chloe is currently living and modelling in Essex. According to her Instagram captions, it seems like she has taken up to spread the message of women empowerment. Chloe and Nicole have been inseparable since the wrapping up of the show.

Rhonda Paul

Rhonda Paul lives in Atlanta. She is also the owner of jewellery brand PureLuxx. According to a media report, she is now happily back with an ex.

Nicole O’Brien

Nicole currently lives in London. She is also working on a lingerie line. According to a media report, she has started dating Bryce.

Haley Cureton

Haley currently lives in Jacksonville, Florida. She is attending the University of North Florida.

Kelz Dyke

Kelz Dyke is currently living in London. He plays for the London Warriors which is an American football team based in South London.

Harry Jowsey

Harry has moved to LA post the wrapping of the show. He has a clothing brand called Naughty Possums. He is currently happily together with Francessca.

David Birtwistle

David is a fitness and nutrition coach. He is also the founder of performance coaching company Endeavor Life and a Nike training ambassador.

Matthew Smith

Matthew has moved to LA from Colorado. He is the COO of a branding agency Dream Katchers Enterprise.

Sharron Townsend

Sharron is currently working as a model. He also has a few minor acting jobs like in Creed II and the recent Fetty Wap’s “Fresh and Clean” music video.

