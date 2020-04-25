Chris Hemsworth Reveals What He Did On His First Meeting With Brad Pitt; Read More

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He is known for portraying several memorable characters over the years but he is best known for his portrayal of Thor in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that he was starstruck when he came across Brad Pitt. He also talked about sharing a hug with the actor.

In a recent media interaction, Chris Hemsworth opened up about the whole incident. Chris said that Brad Pitt went to do a handshake with him but he went for a hug and the latter was also fine with it. He further joked that he did not get attacked by the security and it was a fantastic moment. Talking about Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth said that he was as wonderful and pleasant as he had imagined him to be.

Chris Hemsworth and Brad Pitt bumped into each other during the LA premiere of Brad Pitt’s movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood last year. Chris Hemsworth was accompanied by his wife Elsa Pataky. Brad Pitt was joined by his fellow co-stars from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Brad Pitt’s role of Cliff Booth won him several awards and accolades.

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth can be currently seen in the Netflix movie Extraction. The action-thriller is directed by Sam Hargrave. The screenplay is done by Joe Russo. The film features Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Suraj Rikame, and David Harbour in pivotal roles. The film’s plot revolves around Tyler Rake played by Chris Hemsworth and his mission to save the son of India’s biggest drug lord from Dhaka.

