'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Season Finale To Be Shot On IPhones Amid Lockdown

Kim Kardashian and her family are known for their television reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show is currently in its 18th season. The current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world has caused many films to halt their shoots. However, despite being quarantined at their house, the cast of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is taking the responsibility of the production from their own house. Kim Kardashian recently revealed that they will be shooting the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale on their iPhones.

The production of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was shut down just before they could shoot the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale. The family and relatives are now trying to complete the shoots on their phones as they are under self-quarantine like the rest of the world. Kim Kardashian was recently seen in a video chat with comedian Jimmy Fallon during which she made the revelation.

Talking about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale she said, “We filmed the entire season except for the last episode. So now that we’ve shut down production, it’ll be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves,”. She also explained how they plan to shoot the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale. She said, “We have tripods set up, and our iPhones and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine. I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!”

Kim Kardashian also confessed that she broke the self-isolation to meet her youngest sister Kylie Jenner. She met Kylie to help her get camera ready for the video chat. It was conducted at the home of their mother Kris Jenner.

