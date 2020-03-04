William Shatner Reveals Whether He Would Do A Reprise Role As Captain Kirk On 'Star Trek'

William Shatner is a Candian actor who became a household staple with his portrayal as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek series owned by the Star Trek franchise. In the show, Captain Kirk was one of the crew members, including Officer Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and Chief Medical Officer Leonard McCoy, who led a starship in the Milky Way Galaxy during the 2260s and explored the universe for strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations.

William Shatner refused to reprise his role as Captain Kirk,

The fans of the show recently witnessed the release of Star Trek: Picard and the fans of Captain Kirk were curious to find out if the character of Kirk or William Shatner would be returning to the show as well. Actor William Shatner took to his social media account and clarified to his fans that he will not be making a return on the series. The actor further explained to his fans that his character's story has been told out well and was neither left on a cliff hanger nor did it have an open ending. He further reminded his fans that Captain Kirk died in Generations so there is not anything much they should be expecting. William Shatner responding to another fan’s tweet clarified that he does not do cameos and so he won't be in any sort of reprised version of the show or his character. Check out the tweets below.

No. I think Kirk’s story is pretty well played out at this point. https://t.co/30qVk9uxKN — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 2, 2020

🙄 What was any different about my statement on Kirk that I haven’t said before? 🤷🏼‍♂️ I don’t do cameos (that one stretches back to 2008 & JJ) Kirk’s story is well told out of any other captain’s story. Kirk died in Generations. What is really left? Adventures in the ribbon? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 2, 2020

Trivia: William Shatner has played the role of Captain James Kirk in the original series, in the animated series and in seven films.

