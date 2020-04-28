YouTube To Host Free Virtual Film Festival With 20 Partners Including Cannes; Read Details

The whole world is at a halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and amid this, all film festivals and other such large events have been cancelled or postponed. In this time of crisis, YouTube has stepped in and is going to launch a 10-day digital film festival this spring. YouTube had teamed up with about 20 partners for streaming free to cinema fans everywhere. Here is all you should know about it.

YouTube to host 20 partners for streaming films for free

YouTube has stepped up in a time of crisis and will be hosting We Are One: A Global Film Festival which is is being organized by New York’s Tribeca Enterprises. This YouTube event will feature 20 top film festivals including the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.

The online festival will run from May 29, 2020, to June 7, 2020. It will be available at youtube.com/weareone. It is reported that this free-to-watch programming, which will not include any ads, will showcase feature films, short films, documentaries, music, comedy and panel discussions to the people.

It was also reported that viewers will be requested to make donations for COVID-19 relief. These donations will be then distributed by YouTube and Tribeca to the World Health Organization and local organisations in regions globally.

The 20 fests currently partnered with We Are One are: Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and Venice Film Festival.

