Yuvraj Singh Hits 6 Sixes Off Broad 'right-handed' In Australian YouTuber's Video: Watch

The cricket season has come to standstill due to coronavirus with players being under self-isolation. While fans will be hoping that cricket season gets underway soon, social media is the only platform, where they are able to view cricket action from previous years. Recently, a cricket fan from Australia has been fulfilling the craving of other fans around the world by posting videos of old matches but with a twist.

A YouTuber by the name of Rob Moody has been making noises on social media with his cricket posts. Moody's YouTube handle 'robelinda' has a combined count of more than 737 million followers and has an extensive collection of old cricket footage, which has kept fans glued to social media.

Yuvraj Singh hits six sixes to Stuart Broad with a twist

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh hitting six sixes to Stuart Broad during the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa back in 2007 will forever remain in the minds of every cricket fan. However, Rob Moody made fans wonder what if Yuvraj would have achieved the feat while batting right-handed. Yuvraj Singh has batted left-handed throughout his career but in the recent video which surfaced online thanks to Rob Moody, the former cricketer can be seen hitting sixes to Stuart Broad while batting right-handed. Here's Rob Moody's latest post -

Yuvraj Singh.



Right handed.



Pulverising Stuart Broad for those six 6's! pic.twitter.com/p49kMfWyzV — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 27, 2020

This isn't the only video with a twist where the left-handed batsmen are been shown batting right-handed. Rob Moody's Twitter handle is flooded with videos where legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara have been shown batting right-handed.

Yuvraj Singh reveals what Stuart Broad's father told him after that six-hitting fest

While the six sixes made Yuvraj Singh an overnight star, he recently revealed how Stuart Broad's father told him that he almost destroyed his son's career. During a recent interview, the veteran all-rounder revealed that Stuart's father Chris Broad came to him the next day of the match and told him that he had almost finished the then-emerging bowler's career and asked him to give his signed jersey to his son.

Following the request, Yuvraj Singh presented Stuart Broad with a signed India jersey along with a motivational message for him that read that even he was hit for five sixes in an over once and therefore, he knew how it felt. The champion batsman then wished him luck and also termed him the 'Future of England Cricket'.

Rob Moody's post video of Ricky Ponting batting left-handed

Apart from videos which feature left-handed batsmen batting right-handed, Rob Moody has posted a video in which Ricky Ponting can be seen batting left-handed. In one of the videos, Ricky Pointing can be seen scoring runs against England during the Ashes series while batting left-handed.

Ricky Ponting.



How do you reckon he'd look batting left handed?



😱 pic.twitter.com/d8SNSmeeQS — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 26, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar 1998 Chennai Test video

Apart from Ricky Ponting video, Rob Moody recently went down the memory lane and shared a clip from the Chennai Test of the Australia tour of India in 1998. In this video, Shane Warne can be seen appealing for an LBW decision against Sachin Tendulkar, which was turned down by the umpire. The wrong decision from umpire helped Sachin Tendulkar score 155 not out in the second innings.

OUT OR NOT OUT....



Sachin Tendulkar vs Shane Warne.



1st test 1998, Sachin made a mind blowing 155*.



But there was a huuuge appeal for LBW from Warnie, early on. Umpire Venkat, known for random decisions, you never knew what he'd do.....would love hawkeye on this one....



🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZRlU7UpiTp — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 5, 2020

