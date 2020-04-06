Here Are 10 Lesser-known Facts About 'Mahabharat' TV Show That Everyone Should Know

The epic show on Indian television, Mahabharat has made a comeback on Doordarshan to help kill boredom during the COVID-19 lockdown. Mahabharat was produced by B.R. Chopra and directed by his son, Rajiv Chopra. Mahabharat has made a comeback on Indian television after almost 30 years. The show has a massive fan-base and was able to pick up from where it left off. As reported by a leading daily, here are the most interesting yet unknown facts about the show.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the show Mahabharat

Nitish Bhardwaj who essayed the role of Krishna was not interested in playing the character initially as he thought he was not qualified for the opportunity. Juhi Chawla was initially approached for the role of Draupadi but the actor chose to star in the film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak instead. Roopa Ganguly was cast as Draupadi in the end. Actors who played the role of Nakul and Sahadev are real-life brothers, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre. Nitish Bharadwaj was initially cast as Vidur in the show but later replaced by Virendra Razdan as Nitish looked too young to be Vidur. Pankaj Dheer who played the character of Karna was injured on several occasions during filming the war scenes. His chariot broke down once and he was even hit by an arrow close to his eyes for which he had to undergo surgery. The script of this epic Hindu Mythology show was written by Urdu poet-lyricist-dialogue writer Rahi Masoom Raza who had also written stories of movies like Main Tulsi Aangan Ki and Disco Dancer. Nitish Bhardwaj was interested in portraying the role of Abhimanyu. The actor who essayed the role of Arjun also had the same name in real life. Mukesh Khanna who portrayed the legendary role of Bhishma was later cast in the titular role in the show Shaktimaan. The casting director of Mahabharat, Gufi Paintal had cast himself in the role of Shakuni.

Jay Shree Krishna

Finally I joined Twitter. #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/4sEac87ZxD — Nitish Bhardwaj (@TheRealNitish_) April 6, 2020

