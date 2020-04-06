Krishna Mukherjee From 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Shares Her Fitness Mantra; Read Here

Krishna Mukherjee is a very popular Indian television actor who garnered a huge fan-base starring in the hit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She plays the popular character Aliya in the show, Yeh Hai Zindagi. The 27-year-old actor is a fitness enthusiast and a style icon. Check out her easy fitness mantras below.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's actor Krishna Mukherjee shares her workout secrets

Krishna Mukherjee who shot to fame for portraying the role of Aliya in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been in self-isolation like all the other responsible citizens of the country. The country has been under lockdown and left everyone confined at their homes. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is a fitness lover and often shared her fitness secrets with her fans.

During this quarantine phase, Krishna Mukherjee explained how she has been keeping fit while talking to a media portal. She said that her day starts with yoga and some stretching exercises after which she has green tea with warm water. Krishna Mukherjee also stated that her other workout regimes involve sweeping, mopping and doing all kinds of other household chores.

The actor urged her fans to use this time to detox their mind, soul and body. She also wants fans to take up a quirky hobby during this lockdown phase like cooking, dancing, mastering an instrument, etc and help their family members with household chores. Krishna Mukherjee concluded the interview by saying she also loves watching romantic comedy films and her favourite films.

Apart from Krishna Mukherjee, the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also stars Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, etc in lead roles. Currently, the shooting of all the shows has been halted due to COVID-19 lockdown. Krishna Mukherjee shared a video of lighting lamps and candles to stand in solidarity with the people of India on April 5, 2020, check out below.

