What's Leaving Netflix In December 2020? The List Includes 'Ip Man, Ocean Series' & More

Netflix usually shuffles its library and every show or movie are available on the OTT platform a fixed period of time only. This list of movies and series' license usually comes to an end, and that is when the shows and the movies leave the OTT platform until the license for the same is renewed. Read on to know details about 'What's leaving Netflix in December 2020?' Take a look at the list of movies leaving Netflix and the list of shows that are leaving Netflix in December.

What's leaving Netflix in December 2020?

On December 1st

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Anaconda (1997)

Babel (2006)

Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bhouri (2017)

Bobbi Jene (2017)

Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager (2018)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Cheapest Weddings (Season 1)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Dream Boat (2017)

Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe (2015)

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story (2017)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Hiss (2010)

House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)

Hostage (2005)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Life in the Doghouse (2018)

Little Singham au Kaal ka Mahajaal (2018)

Merlí (Season 1) Netflix Original

Moneyball (2011)

National Security (2003)

Natural Selection (2015)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Playing for Time (1980)

Prague (2013)

Priest (2011)

Sardaar ji (2015)

Stand and Deliver (1988)

Tellur Aliens (2016)

Tezz (2012)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

The Bachelor (Season 13)

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Duel (2016)

The Jaime Maussan Show (Season 1)

The Legend of 420 (2017)

The Poetist (Season 1)

The Tribes of Palos Verdes (2017)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

West Side Story (1961)

Woo (1998)

Y Tu Mamá También

Yogi Bear (2010)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Zodiac (2007)

On December 2nd

Borderline (Season 1)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Pacific Heat (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Lobster (2015)

On December 5th

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

On December 6th

The Rum Diary (2011)

On December 9th

Four Seasons in Havana (2016) Netflix Original

Sin senos sí hay paraíso (Seasons 1-3)

On December 7th

The Secret (2006)

On December 8th

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

On December 9th

On December 11th

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

On December 12th

Call My Agent (Season 1) Netflix Original

On December 15th

Bad Education (Seasons 1-3)

Chasing Monsters (Season 1)

Emogenius (Season 1)

Hart of Dixie (Seasons 1-4)

Idiotest (Season 1)

Minute to Win It (Season 1)

Reggie Yates’ Extreme (Season 1)

Shtisel (Seasons 1-2)

Sym-Bionic Titan (Season 1)

Winsanity (Season 1)

On December 16th

Sensitive Skin (Season 1)

On December 17th

Pee-wee’s Playhouse (Season 1)

On December 18th

Ip Man 3 (2015)

On December 23rd

The Little Hours (2017)

On December 25th

The West Wing (Seasons 1-7)

On December 26th

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

On December 28th

Fifty (2015)

On December 29th

Lawless (2012)

On December 30th

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

On December 31st

Dexter (Seasons 1-8)

Hell on Wheels (Seasons 1-5)

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie (Seasons 1-7)

