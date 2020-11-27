What's Leaving Hulu In December 2020? See The Full List Here

Hulu is one of the most popular and most-streamed service all over the world. The platform offers various interesting TV shows and movies for its global audience. The streaming service has a compelling line up of TV shows and movies for the month of December. The iconic teen detective franchise The Hardy Boys is all set to get a reboot released on Hulu in December among other interesting projects. However, a lot of series and movies will also be leaving the platform. A lot of people have been curious to know what's leaving Hulu in December 2020. For all the people who are curious to know movies leaving Hulu and shows leaving Hulu in December 2020, here is a look at the list of movies and series that will be removed from the streaming service according to marketwatch.com.

What's leaving Hulu in December 2020

December 8, 2020

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again (2016)

Also Read | Tekashi 6ix9ine's Manager Says Hulu & Showtime's Projects On 6ix9ine Are 'unauthorized'

December 14, 2020

Baby…Secret Of The Lost Legend (1985)

Also Read | What's Coming To Hulu In November 2020? See The List Of Films And TV Series

December 16, 2020

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Also Read | What's Leaving Hulu In November 2020? See The Complete List Inside

Also Read | Best Halloween Movies On Hulu: See A List Of 6 Thrillers To Watch On October 31

Movies leaving Hulu and shows leaving Hulu on December 31, 2020

30 Days of Night (2007)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

About Last Night (1986)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Alien Nation (1988)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Barbershop (2002)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Blood Ties (2014)

Broadcast News (1987)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Diary of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Flashback (1990)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Good Hair (2009)

Grizzly Man (2005)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Into the Blue (2005)

Joe (2014)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Lord of War (2005)

Lost in Space (1998)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Nurse 3D (2014)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Platoon (1986)

Raging Bull (1980)

Ronin (1998)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

The End of Violence (1997)

The Express (2008)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of The Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

The Net (1995)

The Saint (1997)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Weather Man (2005)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

The Young Victoria (2009)

This Christmas (2007)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Wanted (2008)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Working Girl (1988)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Image Credits: Hulu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.