What's Coming To Amazon Prime In December 2020? Here's A List Of All The New Titles

Amazon Prime Video is one of Netflix’s biggest competitors in the era of streaming. The platform is teeming with innumerable television shows and lots of movies that provide its rapidly growing subscriber base with a lot of many options. Like Netflix, every month some titles come to Amazon Prime video, while others depart from the platform. According to a report in Mashable.com here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime in December 2020.
Read | Mane Number 13: Cast & plot details of the nail-biting horror story on Amazon Prime
What’s coming to Amazon Prime in December 2020?
Amazon Prime movies in December (December 1)
- 12 Disasters
- 2012
- Air Force One
- A-League Of Their Own
- Anaconda
- Body Of Evidence
- Cake
- Christmas Chalet
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
- Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
- Euphoria
- Full Moon High
- Gandhi
- Ghost Town
- Goldeneye
- Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
- Gun Brothers
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
- Hemingway's Garden Of Eden
- Hot Air
- Into The Blue
- Letters To Juliet
- Los Rodriguez el más allá
- Love at the Christmas Table
- Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist
- Outlaw's Son
- Priest
- Snowbound for Christmas
- Spanglish
- Thank You For Smoking
- The Chumscrubber
- The Hurt Locker
- The King's Speech
- The Kingmaker
- The Natural
- The People Vs. Larry Flynt
- The Pursuit Of Happyness
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Tombstone
- Why Did I Get Married?
Read | What time does 'James May: Oh Cook' release on Amazon Prime Video?
Amazon Prime shows in December
- A House Divided: Season 1
- City On A Hill: Season 1
- Enterprise: Season 1 (Topic)
- George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
- How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1
- Idiomatic: Season 1
- Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1
- L Word Generation Q: Season 1
- Mr. Selfridge: Season 1
- Murder in the Bayou: Season 1
- My Crazy Ex: Season 1
- No Passport Required: Season 1
- NOVA: The Planets: Season 1
- Ray Donovan: Season 1
- Spanish Princess: Season 1
- The Affair: Season 1
- The Berlin Dance School: Season 1
- Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1
- Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1
Read | Amazon Prime Video signs historic deal to live stream all New Zealand matches in India
December 4
- Sound of Metal *Amazon Original Movie
December 7
December 8
- The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5
- Mad About You: Seasons 1-8
December 11
- I'm Your Woman
- Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A
- The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
- Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1
December 16
December 17
December 18
- Blackbird
- The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt
December 23
- Pawn Sacrifice
- Someone Marry Barry
- The Little Hours
Read | Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Chhalaang', other films to watch on Amazon Prime Video in November
December 25
- Sylvie's Love
- Soldiers of Fortune
December 27
December 28
December 30
December 31
Read | What time does Ferro release on Amazon Prime Video? See details here
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.