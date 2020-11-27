What's Coming To Amazon Prime In December 2020? Here's A List Of All The New Titles

Amazon Prime Video is one of Netflix’s biggest competitors in the era of streaming. The platform is teeming with innumerable television shows and lots of movies that provide its rapidly growing subscriber base with a lot of many options. Like Netflix, every month some titles come to Amazon Prime video, while others depart from the platform. According to a report in Mashable.com here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime in December 2020.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime in December 2020?

Amazon Prime movies in December (December 1)

12 Disasters

2012

Air Force One

A-League Of Their Own

Anaconda

Body Of Evidence

Cake

Christmas Chalet

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Euphoria

Full Moon High

Gandhi

Ghost Town

Goldeneye

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee

Gun Brothers

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hemingway's Garden Of Eden

Hot Air

Into The Blue

Letters To Juliet

Los Rodriguez el más allá

Love at the Christmas Table

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist

Outlaw's Son

Priest

Snowbound for Christmas

Spanglish

Thank You For Smoking

The Chumscrubber

The Hurt Locker

The King's Speech

The Kingmaker

The Natural

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Spy Who Loved Me

Tombstone

Why Did I Get Married?

Amazon Prime shows in December

A House Divided: Season 1

City On A Hill: Season 1

Enterprise: Season 1 (Topic)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1

Idiomatic: Season 1

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1

L Word Generation Q: Season 1

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1

Murder in the Bayou: Season 1

My Crazy Ex: Season 1

No Passport Required: Season 1

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1

Ray Donovan: Season 1

Spanish Princess: Season 1

The Affair: Season 1

The Berlin Dance School: Season 1

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1

Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1

December 4

Sound of Metal *Amazon Original Movie

December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

December 11

I'm Your Woman

Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

December 16

The Expanse: Season 5

December 17

La Pachanga

December 18

Blackbird

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt

December 23

Pawn Sacrifice

Someone Marry Barry

The Little Hours

December 25

Sylvie's Love

Soldiers of Fortune

December 27

The House Sitter

December 28

Hope Gap

December 30

Yearly Departed

December 31

Supervized

