Kapil Sharma's Throwback Pic From 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' Punjab Auditions Is Unmissable

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians in the country. The Television host has featured in a couple of Bollywood movies too. But he is majorly known for his hilarious family program -- The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma has also made a mind-blowing career in the industry and earned a lot of success. He is known for his impeccable comic timing and brilliant show running skills. Currently, Kapil Sharma is practicing social distancing with his wife, mother, and daughter in Mumbai.

This Throwback picture of Kapil Sharma is just unmissable

Kapil Sharma had shared this beautiful memorable throwback picture from his college days. In the Instagram picture, Kapil Sharma is giving auditions for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi. As we all are aware, the most famous comedian has a god-gifted voice and is a soulful singer. Kapil Sharma also, from time to time, has entertained his fans and viewers with his melodious and pleasant singing. This picture was shared by Kapil Sharma on his Instagram handle. Have a look-

Kapil Sharma is a TV personality who always misses his childhood days and keeps on sharing some hilarious and goofy throwback videos. Kapil Sharma expressed her feeling with these Snapchat filters in this video. He says that he is missing his childhood days. Read his caption and have a look at this hilariously goofy dancing video of Kapil Sharma.

Childhood back coz of these apps 🙈

One of the most hilarious selfie video made by Kapil Sharma is when he is trying these Snapchat filters and dubbing in the voice of cartoons and robots which makes him miss his childhood days. Kapil is having a lot of fun with these filters of Snapchat and here are some of the videos which prove it.

