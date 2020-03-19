Udit Narayan's Wife Deepa Approves Of His Relationship With Alka Yagnik On Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

After having a successful run for seven seasons, the singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is coming back for its eighth season. The show will be hosted by ace singers Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu. During an episode, Udit Nayan’s wife Deepa throws some light on their relationship and makes some revelations about the singer. She even gave her blessings to the comical relationship that her husband Udit Narayan shares with singer Alka Yagnik.

Deepa Narayan shares some secrets

During the episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Udit Narayan’s wife, Deepa light-heartedly joked about how her husband is paired with fellow judge Alka Yagnik. She went on to say that she approves their relationship. Udit Narayan’s wife further shared the story of how she met her husband of thirty years. She revealed that she was an air hostess with a wish to sing professionally.

Deepa Narayan remembers the time that she had to record a song with Udit Narayan. She revealed that they met at the house of the music director of the song that they were to record together. She revealed that she heard Udit Narayan sing at the music director’s place and fell in love with him instantly. She also revealed that in the three-decade that they have been married for, Udit Narayan hasn’t changed a bit.

Udit Narayan’s wife Deepa gave a small example saying that during the earlier days, Udit Narayan would be satisfied with what she cooks. She stated that even today he doesn’t want things to be different. She even revealed that Udit Narayan would do anything for those who are close to him. She went on to say that he is very fond of his fans.

Deepa Narayan stated that shoots can be tiring, however, despite the schedule Udit Narayan ensures that he meets his fans and even clicks pictures with them. He won’t leave till everyone is happy, stated Udit Narayan’s wife. Singer Alka Yagnik added that Udit Narayan even goes to his fans and asks them if they want a picture.

