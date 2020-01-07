3 Tips To Remember From Chef Ranveer Brar's Masterchef Class On Lucknowi Cuisine

Chef Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, television show host, judge and food stylist. He is regarded highly in the field of culinary arts and cooking. He has been associated with shows like Breakfast Xpress, Snack Attack, Homemade, The Great Indian Rasoi among the many other shows he has done.

Chef Ranveer Brar belongs to Lucknow, India. After completing his studies, he became the youngest chef at a five-star hotel. Lucknow is famous for the dishes it serves including galawati Kebab, boti Kebab, Rogan Josh and Biryani among the many other non-veg dishes. Here are some tips from Chef Ranveer Brar from his MasterChef masterclass on Lucknowi cuisine.

1.The vessel that is being used for cooking

Every Lucknowi dish has to be cooked properly and should have a soft texture. Kebabs, biryani or mutton, if not cooked in the wrong vessel will either end up getting overcooked or undercooked. Therefore, a pan must be used to cook kebabs, a kadhai or pressure cooker must be used for cooking any gravy dish. That will ensure even distribution of heat.

2. Spice paste

Spices form an important ingredient of Lucknowi dishes. Lucknowi food gets its flavour from the spices used in it. Many powders and whole spices are used to in it but it is important that when serving the dish, the whole spices do not come in the mouth as they have a very strong taste of their own and can affect the taste. Therefore, make sure that the spices are grounded properly and are in paste form.

3. Add curd after the ingredients are caramelised

Dahi has souring properties which stops the onions from melting into a paste gravy. Therefore, Chef Brar advises that in Lucknowi dishes, curd must be added only after the onion has melted into a paste gravy. But when chicken is marinated with curd, it maintains its firmness and does not become extra soft.

