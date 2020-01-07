This Is What Masterchef Winners From Previous Seasons Are Up To Now!

Masterchef is a household show in India and has a large fan base. We find out where the last winners of the reality show are. Here is a quick recap and their ongoing career choices.

Also Read | MasterChef India 6 December 28 Update: Contestants Compete To Win An Open-cook Challenge

Pankaj Bhadouria

Pankaj Bhadouria won Masterchef India in the year 2010. After winning the first season of Masterchef, she started her own cooking show Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka. She was also a judge in Sales Ka Baazigar for a short while. Other than that, she appeared as a guest and temporary chef on many other shows. Recently she was a part of Maa Ki Rasoi. She also has a café in Lucknow called as Café by Default.

Shipra Khanna

Shipra Khanna won the season two of Masterchef India in 2012. In the same year, she started her own cookery show Kitchen Stars Ka Saffar with a popular channel. She was also seen in Rock a Bowl with Shipra, Masterclasses with Shipra Khanna, Desi Gourmet, Flavours of Ramadan, Pure Sin and K for Kids. Apart from this, she also published many cooking recipe books. Currently, she works as a consultant for restaurants.

Also Read | MasterChef India | Best Dishes From The Weekend That Can Easily Be Made At Home

Ripu Daman

Ripu Daman won Masterchef Season three in the year 2013. Post his win, he started working for several channels form Khaana Khazana to Living Foodz. He is also working on his cookbooks.

Nikita Gandhi

Nikita Gandhi won the season four of Masterchef India in the year 2015. She moved from Abu Dhabi where she was born and brought up. However, after moving to India, she took part in the reality show. Currently, she has her own food website on healthy and tasty eating that is The Veggie Fix.

Also Read | Masterchef India Written Update Jan 4 & 5: Smritishree Impresses; Jaspal Gets Eliminated

Kirti Bhoutika

Kirti Bhoutika won the last season of Masterchef India in 2016. She is the youngest one to win the reality show. The young gun had already started her home bakery that is SugarPlum Cakery. With the winning amount, she extended her business in Kolkata.

Also Read | MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Makes Her Mom’s Favourite Dal Parantha; See Recipe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.