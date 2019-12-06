4 Indian TV Actors Like Ashok Saraf And Supriya Who Kick-started Their Careers From Movies

Many TV actors have found their way to Bollywood and made it big on the silver screen. But there are many actors from regional industries who have made it big on the small screen. Their stellar transition has not only been loved by the audience but by critics as well. So here are four regional actors who made it big in the TV industry.

Four regional actors who made it big in the TV industry:

1. Ashok Saraf

Ashok Saraf is considered to be one of the most talented actors in the Marathi film industry. Ashok Saraf is specifically appreciated for his stellar comic timing. He and Laxmikant Berde were considered to be the two Marathi comedy superstars. Ashok Saraf made his TV debut in the Hindi serial Yeh Choti Badi Baatein and then went on to star in the popular TV series Hum Paanch. His character as Anand Mathur in Hum Paanch made him a household name.

2. Supriya Pilgaonkar

Supriya Pilgaonkar is another famous face in the Marathi film industry. Supriya has starred in several Marathi films. Her breakout role in the Hindi TV industry was in the serial Tu Tu Main Main. The serial showcased a comedy take on the relationship between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law. Her role in Tu Tu Main Main led to star in several other Hindi TV shows.

3. Suraj Sharma

Suraj Sharma started his career on the silver screen with the lead role in the film Life of Pi. This film was directed by Ang Lee and it provided a kick-start to his career in Hollywood. Suraj Sharma completed his education at St. Stephens College in Delhi then went on to bag a role in Life of Pi and in the Emmy award-winning series Homeland. Suraj has also starred in the CBS comedy-drama series God Friended Me.

4. Aditya Srivastava

Every 90s kid is familiar with the crime drama series CID. The show aired for 21 years and introduced us to the iconic character of Abhijeet. The role of Abhijeet was played by actor Aditya Srivastava. Apart from a stellar run in CID as Abhijeet, Aditya Srivastava has also worked with ace director Anurag Kashyap in the movie Black Friday.

