'Love Is Blind' To 'Love Island': 5 Reality Shows To Binge-watch This Weekend

Reality shows have become quite popular around the world, especially amongst the youth. Reality shows nowadays are primarily based on singing, dancing, and a lot of them are also comedy-based. Some reality shows like Love is Blind and Love Island got quite popular ever since it aired on television. These shows are also available on various OTT platforms, take a look.

Popular reality shows from around the world

Love is Blind

Love is Blind is a reality show which aired its first season this year. The series is all about bringing 10 contestants together and making them stay for 3 weeks. The contestants are not allowed to look at each other throughout the event and are supposed to find their soulmate, through emotional connection.

Love Island

Love Island is similar to the Indian reality show Splitsvilla. The show is about finding your true soulmate amongst the other contestants. A group of men and women are brought in together and are asked to perform a series of tasks, by swapping partners until they find their right one.

The Bachelor

The Bachelor is American TV series and has aired over 22 seasons so far. The Bachelor is a reality show in which a bachelor is supposed to date a few women over the course of the entire season, till he finds his true companion.

Terrace House

The Japanese reality show Terrace House is similar to the Indian reality show Bigg Boss hosted by actor Salman Khan. The Terrace House is another reality show in which 6 men and 6 women are brought under one roof. The strangers are challenged to stay together as the camera captures every action.

The Voice

The Voice is another singing reality show which fetches out a new talented singer every year. The contestants are selected through public voting and are also trained by four coaches who guide and critique them.

