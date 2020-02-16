Caroline Flack, 'Love Island' Host, Found Dead In London Apartment

British television presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead on February 15 at the age of 40. Love Island host's family lawyer said in a statement that she had killed herself and was found in her London apartment. From the launch of the controversial show in 2015, Flack was the host of the show until last year when she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewish Burton. However, she had denied the charges and was scheduled to stand in a trial starting next month.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February,” the family said in a statement.

Read - Goa: Abandoned By Husband, British Woman Attempts Suicide At Baga Beach

The British commercial network which broadcasts the show has also expressed grief and shock regarding the news of Flack's death. The network also said in the statement that Flack was “much loved” by the members of the Love Island team. Moreover, according to the global news agency, the show's highlight episode titled as 'Unseen Bits' had to be aired on February 15 was pulled from the schedule after the confirmation of Flack's death.

Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends. — ITV (@ITV) February 15, 2020

Read - CBI Files Closure Report In Namrata Damor Case Once Again, Pins Cause Of Death As Suicide

Niall Horan blames 'tabloids'

As condolences poured in for Flack's family amid the “very sad news”, former One Direction member, Niall Horan also expressed his grief and blamed the “tabloids” for her death which never hold themselves accountable. He further blamed the outcome of Flack's suicide on society which treats famous personalities differently leading to “clickbait” articles with “terrible” things about people.

Two other contestants of Love Island, Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Graydon committed suicide in 2018 and 2019 which renewed the debate about the ethics of reality shows that have raged in the British television similar to American programs like The Jerry Springer Show and Big Brother.

Caroline 💔 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 15, 2020

That’s our actual friend, a person. Because she is talented and famous she automatically gets treated differently by society and in turn the tabloids and social media. The outcome is society’s fault . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 15, 2020

Tabloids will never hold themselves accountable in any shape or form for any death. I feel very sad for those who write these terrible articles simply for clickbait and a wage at the end of the year. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 15, 2020

(With AP inputs)

Read - Delhi: Five Bodies Found In House At Bhajanpura Area, Suicide Suspected

Read - Afghanistan: 3 Military Personnel Among 5 Dead In Kabul Suicide Blast, Several Injured