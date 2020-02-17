'Love Island' To Not Air An Episode 'out Of Respect For Caroline Flack's Family'

It has been reported that English television host and presenter Caroline Flack was found dead in her London apartment on February 15, 2020. According to reports, netizens and celebrities claim that the 40-year-old host of the popular show Love Island was facing mental health issues. The British commercial network which broadcasts the show had previously issued a statement. However, it has been reported that the makers of Love Island have decided to not air the show for a day in her grief.

Love Island cancelled for a day

The official Twitter account of the show Love Island issued a statement saying that they have decided not to air the show- Love Island for a day in respect to Caroline Flack’s family. The official Twitter account of the British network that airs the show also put out a similar statement. The statement claimed that many people from the channel knew Caroline and held a lot of affection for her. The channel had previously given a statement saying that they are saddened and shocked by the news of Caroline Flack’s demise.

Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends. — ITV (@ITV) February 15, 2020

Caroline Flack has been hosting the show since it premiered in 2015, until last year. She was asked to leave from the show after reports claim that she was charged with her assaulting her boyfriend Lewish Burton. Caroline had however denied the charges and was expected to stand for trial in the court next month.

Netizens are deeply shocked after the news broke on February 15, 2020. The fans of the show have stated that they are saddened by the news, while many have stated that the show must be cancelled to show their respect for Caroline. However, it has been reported that when the next episode is aired, the episode will feature a tribute to the former Love Island host.

