5 Rick And Morty Behind-the-scenes Facts To Know About The Show

Rick and Morty is an American adult animated science fiction sitcom. It is created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for Cartoon Network’s late-night slot Adult Swim. The plot of Rick and Morty follows the misadventures of Cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his good his innocent by fretful grandson Morty Smith. Both of them spend time between interdimensional adventures and domestic life. The show has been critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Here are a few behind the scenes facts about the Rick and Morty show.

Backstory for Rick

The creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland as per reports have written a backstory for the character that they do not want to reveal. The creators believe that the story loses its value when it comes to digging into a character’s backstory. They believe that the audiences think a story is running out of story material when it digs into the backstory of a character. The makers do not want Rick and Morty to be one of those shows.

Rick’s burps are real

As per reports all of Rick Sanchez’s burps on the Rick and Morty show are real. Justin Roiland who has given voice to the character of Rick burps each and every time when the character is needed to do it. It also has been reported that Justin Roiland sometimes drinks carbonated beverages and soda to meet the character’s needs. Justin Roiland does it in the pursuit of authentic artistic expression

Chris Parnell doesn’t require the second take

According to the makers of Rick and Morty show, Chris Parnell who voices Jerry Smith always nails his lines on the first take itself. As a precautionary measure, the voice cast of the Rick and Morty are required to give more than 30 takes for each line. However, Chris Parnell nails it in the first go and the producers tend to use his first take.

Pilot Episode

The pilot episode of the Rick and Morty was written in just six hours by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The episode was written in Harmon’s unfurnished office. Both the writers were about to call it for a day but ended up writing the entire episode.

Justin Roiland got drunk for a scene

As per reports, in the third season of Rick and Morty for an episode where character rick had to appear intoxicated, Justin Roiland really got drunk. The series co-creator Dan Harmon said in an interview that they needed to see Rick drunk, so he encouraged Justin Roiland to really get drunk. The video of Roiland drunk recording his scenes has gone viral.

