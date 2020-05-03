Vikas Khanna's Dessert Recipes That You Must Try At Home

Vikas Khanna is a renowned chef who started his journey from the town of Amritsar and now is a renowned name all over in the world. He has worked his way up to be one of New York City’s top-rated chefs with several restaurants around the world, including the Michelin-starred Junoon. He has written several cookbooks as well. Here are the five dessert recipes by Chef Vikas Khanna that you need to try out.

Also Read: How To Eat Oats The Right Way? Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna Shares His Way

Berry Jelly & Cream

Ingredients

Berry Jelly

500 ml cranberry juice

1 tsp agar agar powder

50 gms brown sugar

200 gms strawberries chopped

To top

200 ml unsweetened cream {Amul} {Use coconut cream for a vegan version}

100 gms Fresh berries herbs etc

Instructions

Place all ingredients for jelly EXCEPT the strawberries and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Cool for about 30 minutes.

Divide the chopped strawberries between the serving glasses. Pour over the mixture, and leave to set in the fridge overnight.

Top with unsweetened cream, fresh berries, sprigs of mint.

This can be made 2-3 days in advance as well.

Dark Chocolate Pistachio Truffles

Ingredients

150 gms 52% couverture chocolate pellets (or chopped)

15 gms pure maple syrup

5 gms extra virgin olive oil

50 gms pistachios roasted, chopped

To garnish pistachio slivers rose petal

Instructions

Place the chocolate pellets or chopped chocolate in a large heatproof bowl.

Microwave for 30 seconds on high power. Stir, then repeat.

Whisk with a balloon whisk until the chocolate melts. Stir in extra virgin olive oil, then the remaining ingredients.

Put a few pistachio slivers and rose petals into each cavity of a 15 hole silicone mould. Then divide the mix between the cavities.

Set in fridge for a couple of hours. Demold and store in a cool place.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 House Welcomes Popular Chef Vikas Khanna For A Cooking Challenge

Chocolate Garam Masala Cake

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat flour/atta

1/2 tsp baking soda

pinch salt

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1/2 cup ghee/room temperature

1/2 cup, scant brown sugar

3-4 tsp Greek yoghurt as required to bring the dough together

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees C. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper.

Sift the whole wheat flour, garam masala powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.

In the bowl of a food processor, add the flour mix to the clarified butter & pulse briefly to mix.

Tip in the sugar, pulse. Then add the Greek yoghurt, a spoon at a time, and pulse briefly to make a firm yet pliable dough. Allow resting for 30 minutes wrapped in cling wrap.

Roll out to ¼” thickness & cut with desired cookie cutters.

Bake for 12-15 minutes till they smell done and the edges start turning golden brown.

Cool on cookie racks.

Chocolate granola

3 1/2 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/2 cup currants

1/2 cup raisins

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1/3 cup honey

1/3 cup water

1 vanilla bean scraped, or 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Method:

Preheat the oven to 150C and have a large baking sheet covered with parchment paper ready.

In a small pot, combine the water, honey, sugar, butter (or use vegetable oil if you prefer), salt and vanilla bean/vanilla extract. Bring to a simmer and let cook until the sugar is dissolved.

In a large bowl, combine the other ingredients minus the chocolate. Stir in the liquid to the dry ingredients.

Transfer the granola mixture to the baking sheet and cook for 45 minutes, stirring with a wooden spoon a few times to make sure that the granola cooks evenly. Let cool completely.

Transfer to an air-tight container and add the chocolate. Enjoy with plain yoghurt or any type of milk of your choice.

Also Read: Times Vikas Khanna Represented India At A Global Platform From Culinary To Movies

Rosemary Garlic Sesame Millet Crackers

Ingredients

1/2 cup millet flour (ragi)

1/2 cup wholewheat flour

3 tsp white sesame seeds

2 tsp black sesame seeds

2 tbsp ghee

1/2 tsp rock salt

3 cloves garlic minced

2-3 sprigs rosemary finely chopped

50-60 ml Water

Instructions

Gently roast the ragi with sesame seeds over low heat until lightly coloured. Cool.

Preheat oven to 180C.

Place all ingredients except water in the bowl of a stand mixer.

Mix on low speed, then adds 50 ml water to make a soft firm dough. Add a little more water as required. Knead the dough until smooth for 2 minutes.

Roll out as thin as possible between two sheets of baking parchment, cut into desired shapes, then transfer to the baking sheet.

Bake for 15-20 minutes until they turn brown on the edges and feel firm.

Cool completely, then transfer to an airtight container.

Also Read: Michelin Star Holder Chef Vikas Khanna's Net Worth Will Stun You

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.