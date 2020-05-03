Vikas Khanna's Dessert Recipes That You Must Try At Home

Vikas Khanna is a renowned chef who started his journey from the town of Amritsar and now is a renowned name all over in the world. He has worked his way up to be one of New York City’s top-rated chefs with several restaurants around the world, including the Michelin-starred Junoon. He has written several cookbooks as well. Here are the five dessert recipes by Chef Vikas Khanna that you need to try out.
Berry Jelly & Cream
Ingredients
- Berry Jelly
- 500 ml cranberry juice
- 1 tsp agar agar powder
- 50 gms brown sugar
- 200 gms strawberries chopped
To top
- 200 ml unsweetened cream {Amul} {Use coconut cream for a vegan version}
- 100 gms Fresh berries herbs etc
Instructions
- Place all ingredients for jelly EXCEPT the strawberries and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Cool for about 30 minutes.
- Divide the chopped strawberries between the serving glasses. Pour over the mixture, and leave to set in the fridge overnight.
- Top with unsweetened cream, fresh berries, sprigs of mint.
- This can be made 2-3 days in advance as well.
Dark Chocolate Pistachio Truffles
Ingredients
- 150 gms 52% couverture chocolate pellets (or chopped)
- 15 gms pure maple syrup
- 5 gms extra virgin olive oil
- 50 gms pistachios roasted, chopped
To garnish pistachio slivers rose petal
Instructions
- Place the chocolate pellets or chopped chocolate in a large heatproof bowl.
- Microwave for 30 seconds on high power. Stir, then repeat.
- Whisk with a balloon whisk until the chocolate melts. Stir in extra virgin olive oil, then the remaining ingredients.
- Put a few pistachio slivers and rose petals into each cavity of a 15 hole silicone mould. Then divide the mix between the cavities.
- Set in fridge for a couple of hours. Demold and store in a cool place.
Chocolate Garam Masala Cake
Ingredients
- 1 cup whole wheat flour/atta
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- pinch salt
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- 1 tsp cinnamon powder
- 1/2 cup ghee/room temperature
- 1/2 cup, scant brown sugar
- 3-4 tsp Greek yoghurt as required to bring the dough together
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 170 degrees C. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper.
- Sift the whole wheat flour, garam masala powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.
- In the bowl of a food processor, add the flour mix to the clarified butter & pulse briefly to mix.
- Tip in the sugar, pulse. Then add the Greek yoghurt, a spoon at a time, and pulse briefly to make a firm yet pliable dough. Allow resting for 30 minutes wrapped in cling wrap.
- Roll out to ¼” thickness & cut with desired cookie cutters.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes till they smell done and the edges start turning golden brown.
- Cool on cookie racks.
Chocolate granola
- 3 1/2 cups rolled oats
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
- 1/2 cup currants
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/3 cup water
- 1 vanilla bean scraped, or 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 150C and have a large baking sheet covered with parchment paper ready.
- In a small pot, combine the water, honey, sugar, butter (or use vegetable oil if you prefer), salt and vanilla bean/vanilla extract. Bring to a simmer and let cook until the sugar is dissolved.
- In a large bowl, combine the other ingredients minus the chocolate. Stir in the liquid to the dry ingredients.
- Transfer the granola mixture to the baking sheet and cook for 45 minutes, stirring with a wooden spoon a few times to make sure that the granola cooks evenly. Let cool completely.
- Transfer to an air-tight container and add the chocolate. Enjoy with plain yoghurt or any type of milk of your choice.
Rosemary Garlic Sesame Millet Crackers
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup millet flour (ragi)
- 1/2 cup wholewheat flour
- 3 tsp white sesame seeds
- 2 tsp black sesame seeds
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 1/2 tsp rock salt
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 2-3 sprigs rosemary finely chopped
- 50-60 ml Water
Instructions
- Gently roast the ragi with sesame seeds over low heat until lightly coloured. Cool.
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Place all ingredients except water in the bowl of a stand mixer.
- Mix on low speed, then adds 50 ml water to make a soft firm dough. Add a little more water as required. Knead the dough until smooth for 2 minutes.
- Roll out as thin as possible between two sheets of baking parchment, cut into desired shapes, then transfer to the baking sheet.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes until they turn brown on the edges and feel firm.
- Cool completely, then transfer to an airtight container.
