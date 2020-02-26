Times Vikas Khanna Represented India At A Global Platform From Culinary To Movies

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has evidently become one of the biggest global influencers present today. At the age of 48, Vikas has managed to open a Michelin star hotel in New York along with several others across the globe. Besides this, Vikas Khanna has also collaborated with Gordon Ramsay in his show Kitchen Nightmares. But besides this, Vikas Khanna also has a number of other achievements under his kitty. Read below to know the times when Vikas Khanna brought international glory to India.

Hosted the Obamas

Vikas Khanna has hosted the respected Obama family while they were in the presidential office at the prestigious White House. Vikas did not just host the Obamas once, but twice in 2010 and 2015 respectively. As per reports, Vikas had served a sattvic meal for the Obamas back in 2010 followed by a Himalayan cuisine in 2015. Besides this, Vikas Khanna was also invited to a number of White House events throughout the years.

Directed an internationally acclaimed film

Vikas Khanna is not just a celebrity chef, but also an acclaimed writer who has written over 30 books. One of the books written by Vikas Khanna was then adapted to a film which he himself directed. The film was titled The Last Color which won the Best Feature Film award at the Dallas International Film Festival. Besides this, the film was also added to the list of feature films recognised by the Oscars Academy.

First chef to launch a book at the prestigious Cannes film festival

Vikas Khanna has managed to become the only celebrity chef in the world to launch a book at the Canned film festival. Khanna's book Utsav: A Culinary Epic of Indian Festivals was launched back in 2015 and has been widely celebrated ever since. Besides this, Vikas Khanna has also premiered over three films at the renowned film festival.

Image courtesy - Vikas Khanna Instagram