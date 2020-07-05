600 Cakes Were Transported From Mumbai To Lavasa For Parineeti's 'Happy Budday' Song?

Parineeti Chopra-Ranveer Singh starrer Kill Dil released in the year 2014. It was a romantic-dramedy. The film, Kill Dil grossed ₹200 million in India on its opening weekend, recovering most of its making budget. The film also bagged some amazing songs composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and lyrics by Gulzar. There were a total of 8 songs in the soundtrack of Kill Dil and one of them was a peppy track, titled "Happy Budday". Happy Budday was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shankar Mahadevan. Let’s watch this song’s making a video here-

Here are details about the making of the song, ‘Happy Budday’-

The making video of the song Happy Budday starts with Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh speaking about how fun is this track. Ranveer says that this is one of the most enjoyed songs by him, and it warrants fun choreography by Ganesh Acharya. The choreographer in the video says that it is a song which comprises of 600 dancers and is shot in immense spirit. There were also 600 cakes that were transported from Mumbai to Lavasa to shoot the song. This idea of cakes came to Ranveer Singh’s mind one day before they were supposed to start the shoot of the song. Parineeti says that the shooting set of the song felt like a field of cakes, and it was really hard to dance with that cake and to make sure that no one falls with the cake.

Ranveer Singh says that the "hoop step" was really hard and challenging to do with that cake in hand. Ganesh Acharya strongly believed that this hoop step will be loved by the audience and they will surely catch this step. This peppy birthday song was for the birthday of Parineeti Chopra in the film, where the birthday girl is given all the surprises and also made to feel special. Parineeti Chopra also says that Ranveer Singh and she was fighting to give one more take, in spite of it being perfect. Also, the shot of the song was packed up before the shift timing, as they had finished shooting the song very early. And then in the spare time, they had the Dholwala’s on the set who started playing the Dhol and all the 500 people on the set were just dancing. The actor expresses that it was total fun and she was very happy shooting this song. The video ended with Ranveer Singh saying, that they really hope this Happy Budday song would turn out to be a cult Happy birthday song in the long run. Watch the video of the making of the song here-

About the film-

Kill Dil was helmed by Shaad Ali and released in 2014. Kill Dil featured actors like Ranveer Singh, Ali Zafar, and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. It was the first time that in several years that actor Govinda was featured in a film. He portrayed the role of an antagonist in Kill Dil. The film was bankrolled under the banner of YRF films.

