Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Written Update January 31 | Lovleen Challenges Kulfi

In the previous episode of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Lovleen goes to find Kulfi in her room but she is not there. While Kulfi escapes to Sikandar's room with a little help from Jantar & Mantar, Lovleen grows suspicious regarding Kulfi's actions. Here is what happens after that:

Read Also: 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update January 28 | Hunt For The Doctor Comes To An End

Here’s what happened in the latest episode of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

The episode starts with Kulfi and Chalu trying to console Sikander and make him feel better. They both act as if they were browsing for his treatment on the internet when Jantar who is disguised as a thief walks towards them holding a knife. Sikandar tries to warn Kulfi but when Jantar pretends to attack her, Sikandar stands up which brings a big smile on Kulfi’s face.

Read Also: 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update January 29 | Kulfi Encourages Sikandar To Get Up

Amyra and Lovleen with the rest of the group return home to find Sikandar on his feet. Amyra is ecstatic but Lovleen is not so excited. Sikandar gradually falls back on the chair to which Kulfi gets disheartened once again. She pleads him to get up. Amyra tries to rush in to help him but Lovleen forcefully sends her to her room and mocks Kulfi saying Sikandar will never get well no matter what she does.

Kulfi loses her cool and says she knows that Lovleen is responsible for Sikandar’s condition and she is the one who tried to kill him. The latter accepts all her faults and challenges them openly to confront her. Lovleen further says that no matter what happens, neither Kulfi nor Tauji or Sikandar can even lay a hand on her.

Read Also: 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update January 30: Lovleen Is Suspicious

Tauji pleads not to harm Sikandar and take all his wealth instead. Kulfi, on the other hand, he tries to remind the horrific crimes of Lovleen and continues pleading him to get up. But nothing helps. Later Amyra joins Kulfi and accepts that misunderstood her. With rhis the episode comes to an end.

Read Also: Mohit Malik Reveals The Reason Behind His Exit From 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.