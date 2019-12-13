Mohit Malik Reveals The Reason Behind His Exit From 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala'

Mohit Malik is a popular name in the television industry. Mohit Malik was previously seen in television serials like Doli Armaano Ki and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. He has garnered a loyal fan base through his performances on the small screen. Mohit Malik is currently working in the Star Plus show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. He is playing the role of a father of two girls.

Recently, rumours were making the rounds about Mohit Malik quitting the show. However, the rumours have now been confirmed by Mohit Malik. In an interview with a reputed daily, Mohit Malik said that he joined Kulfi Kumar Bajewala two years ago and now it is time for his departure from the show. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’s plot was based on the bond between a father and daughter. However, the story will soon take a leap.

Mohit Malik said that it was an emotional journey, and he feels nostalgic already. What reportedly makes Mohit Malik more emotional is that he will not be able to spend time with his on-screen daughters Myra Singh and Akriti Sharma anymore. However, Mohit Malik doesn’t want to play the role of a father of two grown-up girls, and that is why he has decided to quit the show. Mohit Malik feels that it would not look convincing on screen. He also feels that he will not be able to do justice to his role if he continues.

Mohit Malik also reportedly spoke to an entertainment portal about his previous role of Samrat in Doli Armaanon Ki. He said playing Samrat was comparatively easier for him as anger is an emotion that comes without a hitch. However, playing the role of two daughters and bringing that emotion and compassion is quite complex, according to Mohit Malik. He also called the role of Samrat as the toughest one of his career.

Mohit Malik's character in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will die in a few weeks as he is now shown suffering from a brain tumour. His demise will unfold another part of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and give a fresh start to the show with a new plot. Mohit Malik, while speaking about his future plans, revealed that he is planning to take a break for a while. However, he will continue to explore different characters and roles in the future.

