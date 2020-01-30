'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update January 29 | Kulfi Encourages Sikandar To Get Up

In January 29 episode, while realising that her plan to rescue Dr Jacob has worked successfully, Chalu informs Lovleen that the pest control went well. Loveleen decides to check up on Dr Jacob and is shocked to see that the box is open. She gets tensed thinking that Dr Jacob escaped.

Chalu, Kulfi and Sattu walk in and ask her if there was something special in the box. Loveleen gets angry and yells at them to leave when Chalu asks her why she is so angry, Loveleen walks away angrily.

She tells Beauty and Cuti that the doctor has escaped. Beauty suspects that Kulfi’s team must’ve taken him as he cannot open the auto-lock from the inside. She also tells them that the fumigation must have just been a ploy to rescue the doctor. She tries looking for Kulfi and her team but they are nowhere to be found. She eventually tells her team that she suspects that they have taken Dr Jacob. Loveleen tries to think where they must have taken Dr Jacob.

ALSO READ: 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update January 28 | Hunt For The Doctor Comes To An End

Kulfi collapses

Kulfi and her team take Dr Jacob to a safe place. Dr Jacob says that Loveleen is a dangerous person and that she had put him in a box and even tried to kill him. He adds that he wants to leave the country and not want to get into this mess. Kulfi pleads him to treat her father.

Dr Jacob says that he is one of the top surgeons in the world and that he doesn’t want a similar issue to happen again. But when Kulfi doesn’t stop pleading, he tells her that with the kind of medicines that Sikandar is taking, he will never stand up again.

Kulfi is in shock and she collapses, her team tries to recover her. Dr Jacob informs Kulfi that Sikandar can only get well with his will power. He adds that Sikandar is still paralysed, which means that Kulfi has to encourage her father to fight for himself.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Written Update For January 29, 2020 | Prithvi And Sherlyn Defeat Karan

Kulfi pretends to be angry as she walks in while Loveleen and her team are still trying to figure out where they must’ve taken Dr Jacob. As Kulfi pretends to be angry, Chalu along with Jantar and Mantar try to calm her. She locks herself in a room, as Jantar and Mantar enter the room and pretend to make her laugh. Ones the door is closed, Kulfi tries to escape through the window and enters Loveleen’s room with Jantar and Mantar’s help.

Via a secret cupboard door, Kulfi gets into Sikandar’s place. She pleads with Sikandar to get up for her sake but he thinks he cannot do it. Loveleen suspects that Kilfi is not in the room, so she knocks on the door. Chalu and Sattu get tensed after hearing the knock on the door. Meanwhile, Kulfi continues to insist Sikandar to get up.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 29 | Maya Tricks Prachi With A Fake Suicide Attempt

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Abir Has Nishant's Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.