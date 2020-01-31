'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update January 30: Lovleen Is Suspicious

In January 30 episode of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, while Kulfi is with Sikandar, Lovleen suspects that Kulfi isn’t in her room. She knocks on Kulfi’s door and tells her that she will break the door of her room if Kulfi doesn’t open it. Jantar and Mabtar drop a vase in Loveleen’s room. Lovleen rushes to her room after she hears the noise. Kulfi is still persuading Sikandar to get up on his feet when Jantar Mantar knock on the cupboard door.

When Lovleen enters the room, Kulfi has just gotten out of the cupboard. Chalu switches off the light of the entire house so that Kulfi can escape. Lovleen tries to figure out what happened to the lights until then Kulfi returns to her room and Chalu switches the lights back on. Lovleen returns to Kulfi’s room. Chalu says that Kulfi has been in her room itself but Beauty says that Kulfi was not there and that they are lying.

ALSO READ: 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update January 29 | Kulfi Encourages Sikandar To Get Up

Chalu steals Amyra's mobile

After everyone leaves, Kulfi tells Chalu that she wants to meet Sikandar again. Chalu suggests that since Lovleen loves Amyra a lot, she will use Amyra against her. Chalu steals Amyra’s mobile phone and Amyra stars crying as she cannot live without her phone. She insists Lovleen that she buy her a new phone, Lovleen agrees to do so. She asks Beauty and Cutie to stay home as they go get Amyra a phone. Chalu tells Beauty and Cutie that she pities them. She says that although they help Lovleen so much, she doesn’t want to take them for shopping and spa. Beauty and Cutie insist that Lovleen takes them out with her as well.

Once they leave, Kulfi returns to Sikandar and introduces her team to him. She insists that Sikandar get up with his will power. Sikandar shakes his finger with a lot of difficulties which makes Kulfi happy. They hear Lovleen returning and they all rush out.

The next day, Chalu steals Amyra’s iPad. Lovleen scolds Amyra for being careless but agrees to go out shopping. Kulfi tells mama and Chalu that they need to do something so that Sikandar gets up on his feet. She says that she needs to scare Sikanadar so that he gets up.

ALSO READ: 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update January 28 | Hunt For The Doctor Comes To An End

Lovleen and Amyra along with Beauty and Cutie are in the lift when they recall a conversation they had a few hours back. Lovleen asks Beauty and Cutie why they were so upset when she was taking Amyra to get her a new phone. They explain that Chalu provoked them and Lovleen realises that something is fishy. So they are pretending to go out for a long time but Lovleen says that they will wait for ten minutes and go back up to see what Kulfi and her team are doing. They intend to catch Kulfi and her team red-handed.

ALSO READ: Mohit Malik Reveals The Reason Behind His Exit From 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 30 | Vikas, Sid & Others Breakdown During Task

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.