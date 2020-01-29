'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' Written Update January 28 | Hunt For The Doctor Comes To An End

On January 28, 2020, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’s episode started with Chalu pretending to search for her gold earring,but she is actually looking for Dr Jacob. She asks Kulfi to look for the doctor all over the house. Mahinder Tauiji talks to Kulfi and hopes she doesn’t reveal her plan as it will get recorded in the recorder hidden by Lovleen in his specs. He breaks his specs so that Lovleen doesn’t hear anything. Kulfi tells him that she is unaware of where Lovleen has hidden Dr Jacob.

As Lovleen tells Tauiji to tell her what Kulfi’s plan was, she comes across his broken specs. She recovers the recorder from his pocket and hears what Kulfi had told him. She decides to not let Kulfi and her team disappear from her sight even for a second. She then goes to Chalu and tells her that she accepts that she is Nimrath and that she has the first right on Sikandar. Chalu is surprised by her gesture. Beauty and Cutie act nicely with Jantar, Mantar and Mamaji so as to try to keep them busy.

ALSO READ: Mohit Malik Reveals The Reason Behind His Exit From 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala'

ALSO READ: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 28: Lav And Kush Caught Red-handed

Chalu soon realises that Lovleen just wants to keep them busy and not let them execute their plan. Jantar and Mantar escape as Kulfi is singing a song. When Chalu tells Lovleen that she needs to use the restroom, Lovleen decides to accompany her so as to not let her disappear from her sight even for a second. Stating that there is a cockroach infestation, Chalu’s aide enters the house as a pest control officer. He says he needs to fumigate the house in order to get rid of the cockroaches.

As he spreads the smoke, Kulfi and her team search for Dr Jacob. After looking for quite some time, Kulfi hears a strange voice coming from the sofa. She decides to check where the voice is coming from and finds Dr Jacob inside the sofa. The pest control team then help Dr Jacob to escape by dressing him up as one of them.

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update January 28 | Pragya Fails To Meet Abhi

ALSO READ: Radhakrishn Written Update For January 27, 2020: Revati Is Disappointed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.