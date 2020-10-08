'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update: Isha Breaks Her Friendship With Gauri

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Oct 7 episode begins with Isha asking Arundhati whether she will ever get back with her father. She questions Arundhati if they will ever live happily after. Arundhati tries to calm her down but Isha continues crying. She asks Arundhati if her father will leave the house and whom is she supposed to stay with.

Isha apologies to Arundathi

Arundathi tells Isha to relax and says nothing is going to happen. Isha apologises to Arundathi for her behaviour. She says she feels guilty. Isha tells her she was the one who often called Sanjana to her home. She also apologises for thinking Sanjana is better then Arundhati. Arundhati consoles Isha. She assures Isha that she is not going to leave her kids and parents. Isha questions her about why Anirudh cheated on her with Sanjana. Arundathi tells her not to get between Arundathi and Anirudh. She also tells her that Anirudh loves Isha and her brothers and will not change for them.

Isha asks Arundathi about her grandparents. The latter tells her not to talk to anyone about this. She also tells her that her grandparents will come to know when the time is right. Isha sobs in front of Arundathi and apologises for her mistakes. She says she hates Sanjana and wants Arundathi to be her mother. Isha cries lying on Arundathi's lap.

Isha gets mad at Anirudh

In the morning, Isha and Yash sit worried at the dining table. Anirudh enters and calls for Arundathi. Vimal tells her that she is upstairs. Vimal asks him if he wants tea. Anirudh asks Yash and Isha about Aai Appa. Yash furiously answers saying "in the garden" and storms out.

Anirudh tries to talk to Isha but she tells him that she hates Sanjana and wants him to leave her. She storms out to her room and hugs Arundathi. Anirudh tries to talk to her and make her understand. She tells Anirudh and Arundathi that she wants them back together. Isha forcefully tries to make them hold their hands but Arundathi denies.

Isha yells at Gauri

Isha gets furious and says she will jump off the terrace. Anirudh and Arundathi get scared. Isha leaves her room. Anirudh and Arundathi follow her. She leaves the house. Yash sees and follows her. Isha goes to Sanjana's house. She asks Gauri about her. She says Sanjana left for her home. Isha blames Gauri for bringing Sanjana in their house.

Gauri calls Sanjana and starts shouting at her. She blames her for spoiling her relations with Isha's family. Sanjana tries to calm her down but Gauri doesn't listen to her. Gauri asks Sanjana to come home and tell everyone the truth. Sanjana says everything will be alright. Gauri breaks her relationship with Sanjana.

Anirudh gets mad at Arundathi. He warns her about Isha doing anything to herself. Arundathi loses her patience and bursts out on Anirudh. She tells him that she won't stay quiet now. Anirudh continues insulting her. Arundathi opens the door and asks Anirudh to leave the room.

