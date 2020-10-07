'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode | October 6: Isha Comes To Know The Truth

The October 5th episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte ended with Anirudh trying to convince Arundhato that he has fixed all of his past mistakes. Whereas, Isha, on the other hand, had grown tired of seeing the changing atmosphere of her home and watching her parents drift away from one another. Read below to know what happened in the October 6, 2020, episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte:

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte - October 6 | Written update

The episode begins with Anirudh and Arundhati continuing their argument where the former tells her that he is sorry for his actions. However, Arundhati doesn't accept the apology by saying that she cannot put a curtain on a mistake that he has been committing for 12 years. Anirudh's fragile ego gets hurt with his wife's comments and says in return whether if he ever fell short in providing for his family. Arundhati asks in return whether providing for the family was the only job he had and if taking care of her was not one of his responsibilities in which he failed miserably.

Anirudh insists that she lives in a made-up world and doesn't understand how the real world works where people end up cheating on one another but fix their mistakes. But that does not sit well with Arundhati who tells Anirudh that her world is only made up of loyalty and people sticking for each other. later on the episode, Isha, Anirudh and Arundhati's youngest daughter also comes to know about the affair between Sanjana and Anirudh which breaks her to the core. Appa spots her crying in the balcony and asks her what is happening, just before she is about to tell him the truth, Abhishek interrupts her and asks Appa to leave.

Abhishek tells Isha that she shouldn't focus on this matter and divert her attention towards her study. During the end of the episode, Isha comes in the room where her mom Arundhati is already sitting on the bed. Arundhati asks Isha where she was to which she lies saying she was talking to Appa and Abhishek. Isha later bursts out crying and asks Arundhati if she and her father are gonna get a divorce.

