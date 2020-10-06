'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode October 5: Arundhati Confronts Sanjana

Star Pravah's Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's latest episode was aired on October 5, 2020. The family-drama series recently made a big revelation about Anirudh and Sanjana's relationship which has shaken up Arundhati's existence to its core. Read below to know what happened in the latest episode of the Marathi family-drama show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte -

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte - October 5

The episode kicks off with Sanjana begging Arundhati to not throw any harsh words on her as she is too stressed. Sanjana admits that she is guilty and distressed. Arundhati replies back saying she has not come to fight with her but to ask a few questions and get answers for them.

She asks Sanjana to only answer in Yes or No and goes on to ask if she is love with Anirudh. She maintains her honesty and replies back saying yes. Arundhati asks if the two had planned on getting married. She agrees to it. While their conversation is going on, Nirudh can be seen eavesdropping on their conversation.

Sanjana tells her that Anirudh was satisfied with her only as a mother and a mother-in-law but not as a wife. Arundhati asks back whether that's all a family comprises of and puts Sanajan on the line by asking if Anirudh came to her only because of his physical attraction to her. Arundhati tells Sanjana that she will divorce Anirudh only if he admits to his family that he cheated on her. While leaving from her house, Arundhati spots Anirudh's coat and understands that he is in the house but walks away.

Later on in the episode, Isha, Arundhati and Anirudh's youngest daughter asks her brother as to what is happening between the two. While Yash wishes to tell her everything, Abhishek tried to protect her by not telling her the truth. Yash barges out of the room stating that they should not hide the truth. During the end of the episode, Anirudh comes in Arundhati's room and stars asking random questions which she does not responds to. He tries to manipulate her again by saying that it was Sanjana who is forcing him to get married. The episode ends with Arundhati admitting that she knows he was eavesdropping on her conversation with Sanjana.

