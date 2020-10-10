'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode's Written Update Oct 9: Yash Motivates Arundhati

The episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte starts with Yash explaining his mother Arundhati the benefits of online classes. He tells her to conduct online singing classes for small children. He tells her that these new students are small kids and are eager to learn. Yash explains Arundhati everything about his new class and starts the session. Arundhati gets nervous and ends up crying.

Meanwhile, Anirudh and Sanjana are having a conversation in his office. He tells Sanjana how others around his wife have been provoking her to do things and he knows how bad his wife isask at taking decisions. Anirudh tells Sanjana that he wants to teach Arundhati a lesson. Sanjana advises him to divorce her and tells him that she is also leaving her husband. Anirudh tells Sanjana that divorcing Arundhati is not easy, since he has a family involved. He tells Sanjana that he knows how to handle Arundhati and shows her his tiffin.

Sanjana is surprised that Anirudh brought a tiffin from home, despite the fact that his wife has not been talking to him nicely. Anirudh boasts how he handles his wife and opens the tiffin only to find it empty. He gets furious at this while Sanjana finds a letter inside the empty tiffin. In the letter, Arundhati writes how shes does not fear his anger anymore and asks for respect in return. This makes Anirudh angrier and he calls up Arundhati. He calls her a number of times, but she keeps cutting the call. Yash motivates her to get back and teach the students and she takes a wonderful session teaching children how to sing.

Anirudh comes back home and confronts Arundhati asking her what she thinks of herself. He asks her why she had not been picking up his calls. She tells him she was busy with some work. He asks her when will she stop playing these childish games, to which Arundhati replies and tells him that he should ask this to himself. Anirudh tells Arundhati that everything that she has been doing will come back to her someday. Arundhati tells him that he should be worrying about this. Meanwhile, Esha walks in their room to find them talking and gets happy about it. Arundhati leaves the room when Esha calls her downstairs.

