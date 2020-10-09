Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Oct 8: Arundathi Consoles Abhishek, Yash & Isha

Aai Kuthey Kay Karte October 8 episode begins with Yash consoling Isha. Yash tells her that she was shouting too loudly, this will affect her health. Isha says she simply wants things to get normal in the family. Abhishek sees Isha crying on the stairs. He tells her not to worry. Abhishek says no one will leave this house if mom forgets everything and moves forward. Yash interrupts Abhishek. He asks him not to give Isha fake hopes.

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update

Yash tells Isha that nothing will remain the same now. He says their father has done a huge mistake and they should support their mother in her bad times. Abhishek interrupts Yash. He tells Isha not to judge his father. He says their father knows he did a huge mistake but he is ready to change everything. Isha gets furious. She says she wishes to kill Sanjana. She blames Sanjana for breaking her family.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update: Isha breaks her friendship with Gauri

Arundathi listens to everything. She wipes Isha's tears. She sits down on the stairs and says she has something to tell everyone. Arundathi says she can never forgive their father Anirudh. She says he cheated on her and that's a crime for her. Arundathi tells Isha, Abhishek and Yash that she has not asked her father to leave the house and she is not even divorcing him. She says Anirudh loves them and they should respect him.

Isha says she doesn't believe in relationships anymore. Arundathi explains to her and tells her not to worry. She says she will always fulfill their wishes. Arundathi gives some rigid life lessons to Abhishek, Yash and Isha. She tells them to be independent. She says they are her only hope and always wants to see them happy. Abhishek, Yash and Isha stand by Arundathi and support her.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode | October 6: Isha comes to know the truth

Arundathi wakes up late in the morning. She goes downstairs and sees Appa having his tea. He tells her that he made his tea as she was sick. Arundathi asks about Aai. Anirudh interrupts their conversation and says Aai is cooking his tiffin. Arundathi asks about Vimal, Appa says she didn't come yet. Arundhati asks Aai to leave the kitchen and rest. Anirudh comes and asks for another cup of tea.

Arundathi calls Vimal. Vimal tells her that Anirudh asked her not to come. Arundathi tells her to come home. Anirudh warns Arundathi to get things back to normal or else he will torture Aai. Appa asks Yash about Gauri. Vimal gets Anirudh's tiffin. He gets shocked. Arundathi says she will get a job and pay for things. Anirudh challenges her to get a job.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode October 5: Arundhati confronts Sanjana

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode October 2: Anirudh and Sanjana meet after weeks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.